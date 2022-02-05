When to go to a post and when to the hospital? Differences between the first, second and third level of care

In Peru, health facilities are organized according to the magnitude and severity of the medical needs of the population. Health care is divided into three levels, and it is important to know the services offered by each one, not only to know which of all to go to in an emergency, but also to avoid saturation of a health system that still has pending issues and challenges that sort out.

First level: health posts, posts and centers

The first level of care, known as health posts or posts, is the closest and most immediate contact between the population and the health system. It has different health professionals and doctors with or without specialties. “Here they are made health promotion, prevention and damage control activities for all agessuch as vaccination campaigns or screening for diseases such as anemia or diabetes”, explains Dr. Óscar Cosavalente, former Deputy Minister of Health Benefits and Insurance and director of the organization Máxime Consultores Asociados.

But also, at the first level are health centers, specialized medical centers and polyclinics: “These are larger and have professionals such as dentists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists. Blood and laboratory tests are also carried out, ”says the specialist. Along these lines, in these establishments you can obtain early diagnosis and timely treatment of chronic and non-communicable diseasesin addition to treating daily injuries such as a small wound or the complication of a flu.

For Cosavalente, it is urgent to strengthen the services offered in these centers. Although 85% of medical needs should be resolved at this first level, he warns that the majority is directed to maternal care, when they should also be able to detect cancer cases or provide rapid testing and sampling. Depending on the complexity of the problem, you can finally be referred to the following levels of care.

Second level: hospitals and general care clinics

At the second level of care are hospitals, general care clinics and those with greater specialization. “Here come the cases referred from the first level to give continuity to the flow of care. You can also go directly if you know that there is no specialization in your center or post. Any ailment that requires specialists of the general rank such as gynecologists, pediatricians or surgeons are covered in this second level”, explains the expert.

In an emergency, the population can go directly to these establishments; however, it is important not to saturate hospitals and take advantage of health posts and centers to cover prevention and control needs. “At the first level of care, there is a relatively sufficient supply of establishments, but hospitals, especially in regions and rural areas, do not have coverage that meets the demand”, he details.

What these levels of care do share is a large gap in the infrastructure of their premises. Until December 2021, 97.65% of all first level health facilities had inadequate installed capacity, which was expressed in obsolete, inoperative or insufficient equipment. The figure is reduced by just one percentage point in the diagnosis of hospitals, since of the 247 analyzed, 234 did not meet the Minsa’s technical health standards.

Third level: specialized institutes

Finally, the third level of care corresponds to the specialized institutes and the hospitals and clinics with the largest production units of health services. They are those with the greatest specialization and resolution capacity in terms of human and technological resources. In these establishments you find the best attention of each specialty, especially in the institutes. Here the most serious cases of each disease are treatedas in the National Institute of Children’s Health or the Institute of Neoplastic Diseases”, says Cosavalente.

However, as in second level hospitals, there is not enough coverage for specialized institutions either. As of December 2020, there were only 13 specialized institutes registered with Renipress. Of these, 77% of them provide services on a limited basissince the offer of specialized health institutes is widely surpassed by the demand that comes from different parts of the country.

Self-medication as an immediate solution

Thus, we find that the health system is fragmented and creates barriers to access to services offered at each level of care. This rupture, considers the former Vice Minister of Health, is what has encouraged self-medication to be widely practiced throughout the country: “In the National Household Survey, for more than 10 years in which I have been monitoring it, The first place where we Peruvians see each other is at the pharmacy”.

This was aggravated in the pandemic. As EsSalud warned, the consumption of corticosteroids and antibiotics not prescribed by medical professionals increased between 50% and 70% during the national state of emergency. Cosavalente indicates that the consequences of self-medication are serious and are reflected in the short and long term; For example, the high mortality from COVID-19 was due not only to a lack of hospital resources, but also to serious complications from self-medication.

Regarding the long-term effects, he considers that Peruvians will suffer resistance to antibiotics: “Self-medication in Peru is so serious that we are going to start noticing serious problems with the incidence of antibiotic resistance, because humanity has stopped producing new antibiotics. In general, we are with those that were produced 20 years ago, and the older it is, the more likely it is to resist”. This means that when we really need this type of medication, our body will not react to its effects.

“How to promote a better health culture in the population? Working openly and strongly to overcome these barriers to access, such as making an appointment, being attached to a health facility or continuity of care when transferring. The more access barriers there are, the less confidence people will have in the health system and, therefore, the more likely they are to self-medicate or look for a solution in the place where it is easiest, regardless of the fact that it costs a little more”, he remarks.

The Country We Want is a campaign organized by RPP that aims to put on the public agenda fundamental aspects for the development of our country that require urgent attention. Throughout these months, we will address issues of health, digitization and economic reactivation and we will propose roadmaps to address the problems faced by their respective sectors.