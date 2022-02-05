Which is better and how are they different?

Has a 4GB capacity, to save a good number of titles in your reader, so you shouldn’t have any problems with it. Another of his strong points is his battery, as it provides excellent battery life so you don’t have to worry about charging it for weeks. It charges in approximately 4 hours by connecting it to the computer.

Its price can approach 90 euros or a little less depending on the moment and the specific offer, which makes it one of the best economic models on the market. It has wifi connectivity, so you will need this type of internet connection to be able to download the eBooks that interest you.

Kindle Paperwhite, best value for money

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is a model that stands out for its capacity, resolution, water resistance and new improved features depending on the selected model. The 2018 PaperWhite featured more storage options on a 6-inch 300 ppi display for better contrast in deeper blacks, an improved borderless design, and 5-LED lighting. Its capacities were 8 and 32 GB and it included water resistance and 4G connectivity. It is difficult for you to find this model today, so we will also tell you about the features of the new 2021 models.

Has a 6.8 inch screen and a resolution of 300ppi. With a new design that slightly reduces the bezels and enlarges the screen to get closer to the size of Oasis, it has a capacity of 8GB. Is something taller, wider and heavier than the previous model, but provides a larger screen. It is waterproof and has a front lighting system to read in the dark with the possibility of adjust the color temperature.

Its drawback is that it only has wifi connectivity, just like the basic. As an important improvement, we highlight that it has a USB-C port to charge and its battery lasts up to 10 weeks compared to approximately 4 of the previous model.

The Paperwhite Kids is the same model as the Paperwhite (2021) but in a package designed for children, so what we will see will be a protective case, 2-year warranty and Kindle Kids + subscription.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, Premium

The Paperwhite Signature Edition is another model of 6.8 inches with the same dimensions and resolution as the previous model. It is based on the previous model, although it has 32GB storage and auto adjust headlamp that fits the reading conditions.

It stands out for its system of wireless charging with charging base designed for the model so that you can charge it without plugging it in. Qi-compatible wireless charging pad sold separately.

Charges in approximately 5 hours on a computer, less than 2.5 hours on a 9W USB power adapter, and 3.5 hours on a compatible 10W wireless charging pad. It has both a premium design and features, for the most demanding users.

Similarities

These models often have their similarities, such as that they work with electronic ink on your touch screen to read no eyestrain and that they have light integrated into their screen to read in many more circumstances, despite their differences. In addition, one of its advantages is that you can take notes from it, rate the reading to know your tastes or look up words in the dictionary.

They all provide several weeks long with a single charge, although in the most recent models the autonomy exceeds the previous ones. His software it is similar, so you will receive the same benefits even with the advantages provided by each model.

They all have the same format and Are compatible with AZW3, AZW, TXT, PDF, MOBI, HTML, DOC and DOCX, JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG or PRC, so you won’t have big problems with them. Many eBooks are in EPUB, which in principle is not compatible with this device, but there are programs like Caliber that allow you to convert the format and send it to your reader by email or cable, so this is not a big problem either.

In all of them you will also have full access to the A’s eBook Storemazon to be able to send the books purchased by email to a dedicated email that we have associated with the device or with cable through specialized programs such as the aforementioned Calibre, among others.

They all have Wi-Fi connectivity to be able to send electronic books directly without cables, although some have other connectivity options as we will highlight later.

And their differences?

Although they are all models that have advanced features to read from them, they have their differences that make them unique and that can make you opt for one or the other, so we are going to tell you what they are and what each of them gains for so you take the best purchase decision.

Design

Kindle stands out as a model lighter and less weight, although the Paperwhite is slimmer. While the classic model has dimensions of 160 x 113 x 8.7mm and weighs 174g, the 2018 Paperwhite has dimensions of 167 x 116 x 8.2mm and weighs 182g.

The new models Kindle Paperwhite they have some higher dimensions, but again they have been designed to be slimmer than previous models. Its dimensions are 174 x 125 x 8.1 mm. Due to their dimensions, they also have a weight of 205 g. They do not differ much in other aspects of the design, although it can be seen in certain details such as the logo, material and color intensity. The new models have a borderless front design, something that is not seen in the first reader of the brand.

Resolution and screen

Kindle Paperwhite wins in resolution in all its models because it presents a resolution of 300 dpi that give it a great sharpness compared to only 167 dpi of the first eBook reader. When reading PDFs, illustrated stories, comics and others, the difference is very noticeable. The new Kindle PaperWhite models have increased their display to feature a new 6.9-inch screen.

Although they both have front light to read in the dark and they give very good results, another difference is that the Paperwhite improves with respect to the previous model by having 5 LEDs spread over the screen instead of the 4 of the basic model. You won’t notice much of a difference, but it’s something to keep in mind. Of course, if you go to the 2021 models, which are the Paperwhites that you can buy now, you will find a screen with no less than 17 LEDs for a more improved experience. The basic model also does not have adjustable warm light.

Storage and connectivity

The Paperwhite reader has a more complete hardware configuration than the previous model, but we must especially highlight its storage. Meanwhile he kindle has 4gb of storage, you can get the Paperwhite at 8GB or 32GB depending on the selected model.

With regard to connectivity, in addition to Wifithe most advanced Paperwhite has its own version with WiFi and mobile connectivity of 3G and 4G. In the first it only supports WiFi, just like the Paperwhite (2021). This is usually not a big problem since you can download the e-books before leaving home with your connection, or on a private network that you have access to or a trusted public one.

The new Paperwhite 2021 has more current technologies, such as charging and data transfer by USB Type-C to be able to do it if you want even with your mobile charger at some time of urgency, while in the other models it was by micro USB. In addition, the more modern has wireless charging.

Waterproof

The Paperwhite is waterproof with IPX8 resistance, which allows you an accidental immersion to a depth of 2 meters for a maximum of 60 minutes. Thus, you will not have to worry if you go to the beach, the pool or if you are going to take a relaxing bath and you are afraid of splashing water.

It will also protect you in the event that it unexpectedly starts to rain while you were reading in the street. There may be more situations than you imagine in which you want to have that peace of mind that the brand new models.

Price

The basic model it’s cheaper than the previous ones. Its price is around 90 euros in Spain, a little less sometimes or more depending on where you buy it. You can find it on Amazon at a good price with the guarantees of the platform.

The New 2021 Paperwhite is priced at around 140 euros with advertising, while for just 50 euros more you can get the full Paperwhite Signature Edition without advertising. Its price is around 190 euros.

Which model is better?

The basic modelKindle, is ideal if you are looking for a reader to low price and smaller dimensions, to easily take it with you and read wherever you want. You will be able to read perfectly even in low light conditions, with excellent battery life so you can practically forget about charging it. If you have not tried the new models you will not miss anything.

The Paperwhite models They stand out for their larger screen size so that you can read more comfortably on them and that they are somewhat thinner. Aesthetically they improve a bit, although this is a matter of taste. They are better for their resistance to water, remarkable autonomy and greater storage capacity. If you can afford it Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition It has advanced functions, greater autonomy, wireless charging and automatic adjustment front light.

Depending on your budget and what it is what you need, you can rate one or the other model, although our winner in practically all areas is the advanced model. Of course, you will have to pay about 100 euros more for it, so if you are not going to notice much improvement because you do not need it, the first model launched is still an excellent option.