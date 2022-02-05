Why I’m so disappointed in Apple and the design of its latest iPhone generations

We talked about the sempiternity of the cyclical design of the latest iPhone models.

Like a puppy biting its tail, Apple seems to be stuck in an endless loop when it comes to design his iPhone. The company has been stuck in a cyclical and continuous design for many years that, let us remember, only changed minimally with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.

Four years have passed since then and the design has practically not changed at all. Yes, the thickness of smartphones is thinner. If he notch has been slightly reduced. And yes, the edges are now flat. But if we put an iPhone X next to an iPhone 13 Pro Max they are almost identical. When it shouldn’t be. Innovation is lacking.

Apple has always been characterized as a company specialized in improving the technology present in other brands. As if he were an undaunted feline crouched in the shadows waiting for his moment to hunt down his prey. Apple took an idea and somehow always made it better. This is no longer the case, at least in the realm of design. And it is exhausting to see how, year after year, the signature of the bitten apple logo returns to present a new iPhone that, surprise! it is a substantially exact copy of the previous model.

Apple needs to innovate once and for all the design of its iPhone

Personally, I like to imagine Apple’s design engineers debating what the next generation of iPhone smartphones should look like: “a tweak here… a tweak there…” hey, what if we add a one more lens for the camera?”, “what do you think if we reduce the notch?”, “We already have a new iPhone!” Consumers ask for something more, especially after spending 1,000 euros on a product.

And for the record, I consider myself a staunch fan of the company. I love the design of all Apple products! Minimalist, visual, beautiful. The design concept of Apple products is the perfect definition of the word “elegance”. But when you insist on repeating the same design year after year, it gets boring. If you don’t want to change the design continuity of your range of smartphones, at least remove the notch!

Many iPhone users will answer that what is important is inside, that the innovation of the great technological advances – we are talking about smartphones – of Apple reside inside their iPhone. And they are right. Of course yes! The Cupertino firm has been able to perfect the hardware of their iPhones including absolutely wonderful features that make our everyday lives much more comfortable.

But while other companies have plunged into the untimely abyss of risk by presenting smartphones with a daredevil design, Apple has stayed on track with a cyclical design that makes the term “sleeper” wildly exciting. Please, there are thousands of spectacular iPhone concepts that would make Apple’s designers wise up. Let’s look at Samsung, for example, what envy, right?

Dear Apple: We want a future, and we want it now!

Today we have all kinds of innovations at the design level in the smartphone market. We have full-screen mobile devices with an embedded camera, we have phones with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, we have incredibly thin smartphones, we even have terminals with flexible and folding screens! Where is Apple in this equation?

We’ve been getting all sorts of rumors that Apple was working on a foldable iPhone, but by the time the company manages to release it, it may be too late. In fact, today, this concept has almost gone out of style.

Apple users demand Apple to give us more delusion. That we go to their stores with the smiling look of a child waiting for a new toy. May they excite us again in their presentations! That we see a new iPhone and we want to have it in our hands as if it were the first smartphone with a touch screen that we see in our lives.

And now, in closing, I would like to ask our readers a question. What should the perfect iPhone look like? I don’t have the answer, but maybe together we can get it. In theory, the smartphone of the future should be an extension of our hand. That fits the palm of your hand and has total customization.

Perhaps we are talking about a full-screen smartphone, without side frames, with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, with a backlit logo and whose design offers elegant curves that make us think that the future is now. What do you think? Should Apple innovate more? What would the ideal design of your perfect iPhone look like?

The lack of innovation in the design is very well compensated with other necessities

On the other hand, it must be recognized that the company with the logo of the bitten apple he has done things well in other areas. Its image worldwide is the image of how any company should be, especially in the technology sector. A very ecological brand that cares about the environment and that does things well. Without leaving the margin delimited by the very idiosyncrasies of a company as prestigious as Apple.

Let’s go one step further, Apple goes out of its way to fight for the privacy rights of its users and defending equality and inclusion. In fact, they have gotten into more than one mess due to this premise. And this must be applauded.

In addition, Apple has been able to innovate in the design of other of its products. A clear example can be seen in its iPad Pro line. The tablet has undergone wonderful design changes and it is difficult to imagine what we could add to make it perfect. Another area in which Apple is doing great is in software, their operating systems are a blessing, a technological work of art. They just need that, to innovate a little more with the design of their iPhone!

This is my take on the cyclic design of the latest iPhone generations. Right or wrong, it’s my way of thinking. And I hope that Apple manages to change it to fall in love with the iPhone again as when I was a kid. Now, I deeply respect those users who continue to love the design of Apple iPhones year after year. If we all thought the same, everything would be very boring!

