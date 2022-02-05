William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, how they met: love story | marriage | Divorce | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Although throughout the 19 years together there were always rumors that destabilized the relationship made up of William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrezboth knew how to downplay it and maintain those feelings that united them in 2002 until this week, when they announced their separation.

Through social networks, the mediatic couple confirmed that they would no longer continue as a couple, but would maintain a good relationship in favor of the two children they have had throughout all these years, which are the main thing for both.

The news alerted his fans, but it did not surprise him at all. And it is not the first time that the separation of the two actors has been announced during all these years, although it will depend on them if they decide to solve their problems or if they remain firm and no longer form a sentimental couple.

The couple had a relationship of more than 19 years, in which there were a lot of rumors. (Photo: Classes)

BECAUSE THEY FINISHED?

As revealed by the portal People in Spanish and Divinity, the actor announced his love break with the mother of his two children through an Instagram story, which was quickly captured by various media and fans of the Cuban actor.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. that’s never gonna change”, the actor published in a story on his Instagram.

Despite the constant gossip that exists about it, neither of them has given certain details about the reasons for the breakup, so it is an issue that has been handled between them.

THE LOVE STORY BETWEEN WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ

It all started back in 2002 when the two met because they participated in a Telemundo reality show called “Telenovela Protagonistas.” It was there that they fell in love and began a journey together until 2022, although there were several bumps in between which they knew how to jump.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez in “Protagonistas de telenovela”, a reality show in which they met and fell in love. (Photo: Telemundo).

In 2006, their first child came into the world, whom they baptized as Christopher. For those years everything was happiness in the couple and there were no rumors about anything that could harm them.

It was in 2009 when the first notice of a separation of both characters arrives. In that year, William Levy stars in a novel called “Sortilegio”, in which he meets Jacqueline Bracamontes, who after a while recognized that she dated the actor because she had told him that he was no longer with Elizabeth.

For the birth of their daughter Kailey in 2010, the couple got together again, but a year later she went out publicly to report that their relationship was no longer enough, until a few months later they decided to resume their love.

That would not be the couple’s last round trip, since in 2014 a breakup was announced again amid rumors of a secret relationship between William Levy and Ximena Navarrete, who were starring in the novel “The Tempest.”

In 2019, there are again signs of a possible fight between them when Levy attends the avant premiere of the movie “In the arms of a murderer” without the company of his partner and claims not to know why Elizabeth Gutiérrez was not there.