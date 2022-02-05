Yanet García anticipates Valentine’s Day and publishes a video with red underwear

Valentine’s Day is still a few days away, but the Mexican presenter Yanet Garcia has decided to give a fiery video on Instagram to his fans.

Constantly, the remembered ‘Climate Girl’, from the program ‘Today’, promote your OnlyFans account through your social networks. However, one of the most recent materials has been dedicated to the celebration of February 14.

The video shows the television presenter in a photo session with a provocative red underwear that reveals her best attributes.

Similarly, part of the team that was in charge of this production is seen while the model posed for the camera lens.

“It’s almost Valentine’s Day” It is the message that the Mexican wrote in the publication that exceeded 800 messages from her followers. She also garnered nearly 150,000 likes on the sultry video.

“Enchantingly beautiful and gorgeous” “Very pretty and very sexy, I really like red”, “Great body”, “You fascinate me, Little Red Riding Hood, I love you very much”, were some of the comments they wrote to him.

Yanet García and her influence on networks

Over time, the 31-year-old woman has become one of the sexiest figures in entertainment.

After leaving the “Hoy” program, Yanet García began several projects and projected a somewhat more daring image, to the point that she is considered by some media as “the sexiest weather girl in the world.”

His fame has been increasing more and more, to the point that he already has more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

Yanet García has also shared material that the public can find on her OnlyFans account.

“New video. Only Fans”, It was the description he left in a post that has raised the temperature on Instagram.

In the short video, the artist is seen doing some seductive poses and also showed part of her rear.

“Always beautiful Yanet, congratulations today and always. My warmest greetings from Mexico with much love”, “Beautiful as always”“You are spectacular, hottie”, were some of the compliments that were left in the comment box.

Previously, the actress has also spoken on her networks about how to deal with those who criticize on networks.

In his message posted on Instagram, he indicated that it is important “to live according to your purposes and not those of others. If you want to be an excellent and successful person, you better learn to deal with these types of people because if you don’t, you can deviate from your goals. Indifference to these types of people will be your best weapon, do not worry if someone speaks ill of you, do not waste your time trying to confront them, because you will most likely lose.