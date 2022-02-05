“You have to choose a Barranquilla girlfriend”: Shakira and her children react to the video of Carlos Vives

Shakira turned 45 and how birthday giftyour friend, colleague and compatriot Carlos Vives He dedicated a video clip with great references to his life and career, which filled the Colombian with emotion, who shared it with his children Milan and Sasha.

In a reaction video to video clip “Currambera” that Carlos Vives dedicated to Shakirathe singer appears in front of the camera with her children, who watch her very attentively, as she explains the scenes and references to her life.

At the beginning of the video, Shakira commented: “Oh, how cute! that’s my schoolwhile the little Sasha he reacted: “You sing well, huh”, and she replied: “Oh, how cute you are!”.

In another scene, the Colombian pointed out: “And that little girl who is supposed to be me, the one over there jumping in the blue uniform, that was my uniform, you know?

In the scene where Shakira’s dad shows upthe singer tenderly mentioned, “Look, look who’s there, my daddy… The crystal rose is the poem I made for my mom.”

Shakira teaches the Barranquilla carnival to her children

Thrilled at the scenes of the Carnival of his native Barranquilla, Shakira He pointed out: “This is the Carnival of Barranquilla, this is the carnival, did you see how beautiful it is?”

Likewise, the singer emphasized the joy radiated by the Barranquilleras and that surprised her children: “How beautiful, did you see how happy the Barranquilleras are? Did you see how they laugh? They laugh like that with all their teeth.”

“When you grow up you have to choose a barranquilla girlfriend“, he commented to his eldest son Milanand also commented to Sasha: “And you too, eh, because they are very cheerful.”

To end, Shakira told her children: “It is a gift that he has given me and has given to Barranquilla and Colombia. That beauty”.

Finally, he commented on the mask that appears at the end of the video: “With the face of the bull that’s from barranquilla carnivaldo you see that bull? It is one of the masks that are put on at the carnival.”

Shakira and her children.

sharika commented: “She’s so cute!”, to which his two children, aged 9 and 7 respectively, commented: “Cool, eh! It’s very cool.” And the Colombian mentioned: “It’s very cute, truth? Did you like it? Give me a little hug”, while they starred in a big hug. “I liked it when my daddy comes out”, the Colombian concluded.