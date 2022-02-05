Young patients with rheumatoid arthritis have a higher risk of fractures even before the age of 50

This result has implications for fracture risk management in this class of patients.

These results indicate an increased risk of a first fracture before the age of 50 in people with rheumatoid arthritis diagnosed before this age.

Diagnosis of osteoporosis, alcohol consumption and smoking have a significant effect on the risk of the first fracture at any age for patients with this disease.

The study shows that fracture risk before the age of 50 is still significantly higher in people with rheumatoid arthritis, compared to those without.

This study was conducted with a retrospective observational cohort of Rheumatoid Arthritis cases using data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink of adults over 18 years of age with a diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis registered between 1992 and 2016 in the United Kingdom.

Patients were followed up from the date index to first fracture Y fracture later.

A total of 36,858 cases were each matched with 3 controls.

The rates were calculated incidence of first fracture and the following, using a multivariate Cox proportional hazards model, to calculate the risk of first fracture and subsequent fracture in the presence of different risk factors.

As a result, the experts concluded that the incidence rates of the first and subsequent fractures at any age is significantly higher in the cases than in the controls of the patients with early rheumatoid arthritis at any age.

This includes the first fractures occurring before the age of 50 for those diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis before this age.

In women, the rate of first fracture before age 50 years is significantly higher than in matched controls (IRR 1.29 CI 1.12-1.49), the IRR for posterior fracture is higher, but not significantly.

For men, the incidence rates of the first and subsequent fractures under 50 years of age are also higher, but not significantly.

In addition, the sex fracture prescription, prescription of glucocorticoids, diagnosis of osteoporosis, alcohol consumption, smoking and prescription of bisphosphonates have a significant effect on the risk of the first fracture at any age for patients with this disease.

These results indicate an increased risk of first fracture before the age of 50 years in people with rheumatoid arthritis diagnosed before this age.

In addition, it is important that patients with this condition of all ages receive timely support from the moment of diagnosis to protect their bone health.