15 games on Google Play Pass that are worth trying

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service began to look quite promising for 2022. However, and as we discussed with Apple, there are other ways to spend a small amount of money monthly and enjoy a huge Catalogue of video games, as Google Play Pass has been offering for a long time.

In 2022, this service Android It promises a lot, and despite its controversial business model that makes some studios unhappy, the platform is not lacking in content, offering quite a few titles ready to be enjoyed instantly. That’s why we brought you together 15 games that are already available in Google Play Pass and could be of interest to you, adding important names within various genres, hoping that you will find your next game here.

Dead Cells The union of roguelike and metroidvania par excellence that we can already enjoy on multiple platforms, but thanks to Google Play Pass, now we can take it anywhere. Dead Cells is simply a must try. Monument Valley 2 A great option for puzzle lovers, Monument Valley 2 mixes the elements of the genre very well with a minimalist look, perfect for short sessions that we usually have on mobile devices. Wayward Souls Another great title for short sessions, but mixing the action RPG genre that shines in titles like Diablo and Torchlight. Wayward Souls offers various classes with different playstyles, with maps that change each session. mini meter If you are looking to test your wits, Mini Metro is the perfect option for you. It is a simulator of public transport lines of the same name, and as a riddle, we will have to connect the paths correctly. stardew valley Stardew Valley may not be the best for short mobile sessions, but it’s still one of the most popular installments available on Google Play Pass. You will lose many hours glued to the mobile if you find it attractive. This is the Police It is an investigation and mystery game that uses strategy mechanics that will put your ingenuity to the test. This game offers a lot of freedom in how you will attack your missions; Which ones will you prioritize? Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Maybe you are looking for something more complete, and Star Wars: KOTOR is an option in Google Play Pass that might interest you. The same original experience from 2003 on your mobile, which continues to be defended among the greats of today. Infamous Machine Do you enjoy point-and-click adventures? Infamous Machine mixes the elements of that genre with an eye-catching art style and a fun story. Using a time machine, you will experience various historical moments. This War of Mine Moving on to something more realistic, This War of Mine crudely shows us how difficult it is to live in a country at war. You will have to manage your resources and watch your back every night, in addition to making difficult decisions. Pocket City Pocket City is basically Sim City, but in its minimalist edition. However, do not think that it is lacking in content; the game offers you many different ways to build and organize your dream city. Thimbleweed Park Thimbleweed Park is a crime mystery story set in 1987, made by the creators of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion. You will control 5 different characters who will work as a team… or get mad. Portal Knights Similar to Wayward Souls, in Portal Knights you will explore and battle as you control your favorite hero. Different from the mentioned game, this title opts for a 3D graphic style and a cooperative experience. Limbo A true classic within the platform genre, Limbo takes its time to tell you its story, while enveloping you in its heavy atmosphere and disturbing world. A short experience but that everyone should try. Dumb Ways to Die 2 Dumb Ways to Die 2 offers a fresh style of gameplay, similar to that seen in sagas like WarioWare. The title will seek to make you smile through its numerous mini-games, where you will see silly and fun ways to die. terraria What has not already been said about Terraria? If you’re looking for something similar to Minecraft, Terraria is basically its 2D version. Few games will offer you the freedom that you will find here, and if you are someone creative, you will spend weeks on it.

Google Play Pass offers a ticket accessible for those new interested, taking a test free available. If you find that the service is worth it, there are also annual plans available to you, which will save you a considerable amount if you plan to stay on the service. Remember that you will not find ads or additional purchases in any title within its extensive catalog. All this information and more, you can consult within the official site.

