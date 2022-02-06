4 Fantastic Tricks to Customize Your iPhone’s Home Screen

Discover different options to personalize the screen of your smartphone.

Over the past few months, since the release of iOS 15, we’ve published tons of articles talking about the software features of Apple’s mobile operating system. Without going any further, just a few days ago we shared a selection of iOS 15 features hidden in the ins and outs of the system.

But even though Apple’s latest software updates already provide users with a spectacular visual aesthetic – which we can clearly see in these iPadOS 15 visual improvements – the appearance of the operating system can still be improved much more.

Users of iOS 15 and of iPad OS 15 They have the wonderful opportunity to personalize various elements of the Starting screen of your iPhone to customize every visual aspect of the user interface to your liking. In this article we will detail a good number of tricks to customize your iPhone. Shall we start?

These are my recommendations for widgets for the Home Screen of your iPhone

Tricks to customize the iPhone Home Screen with iOS 15

There are many tricks, features, and apps that allow users of iOS 15 and earlier versions of the bitten apple logo signature mobile operating system software to customize the Home Screen UI. There goes the best customization tricks for your iPhone!

1. How to customize the app icons on the Home Screen

If you want to customize the design of the icons of the apps that you have installed on your iPhone, there are different methods by which you can change their appearance. Thanks to these tools you can give your application icons a minimalist, retro, futuristic, etc. look.

Method 1:

The first way to customize the design of app icons on your iPhone’s Home Screen is by using apps specially developed for it. There are tons of theme customization apps on the iOS 15 App Store, although most of them ask for a paid subscription, but they usually have a small selection of free themes.

These are some of the most recommended:

When you install a new theme from these applications, a new profile is added in the System Settings configuration that you can install and uninstall at your convenience. Other applications simply allow you to download images that you can include in the app icons through the method that we talk about below.

Method 2:

The second method of changing the app icons on the Home Screen is to use the Shortcuts app to create a new app shortcut.

This is how you can do it:

one. Open the Shortcuts app in iOS 14 or iOS 15.

two. Click on the “+” button located in the upper right corner.

3. Then press the “Add action” button.

Four. Find and select the “Open app” action.

5. Click on the “App” text of the action to choose which application you want to customize its icon.

6. Then click on the button with the icon in the form of filters and select the option “Add to home screen” in the shortcut settings.

7. Finally choose a name for the application and click on the shortcut icon to select an image for the application icon. Additionally you can also take a new picture to change the icon.

If you have followed the steps of our mini tutorial you will already have a new fully functional “application” with the icon customized to your liking. Additionally, if you wish, you can remove the icon of the original application from the Home screen without having to remove it from the system. You just have to keep your finger pressed on the icon of the original app, click on the “Delete app” option, and then select “Remove from home screen”.

2. How to install an animated wallpaper or Live Wallpaper in iOS 15

Users who want to personalize their iPhone’s Home Screen also have the option of installing an animated (moving) wallpaper through special applications or through system customization settings.

Again, there are two methods to install a dynamic wallpaper in iOS 15:

Method 1:

one. Open the Settings app.

two. Go to the “Wallpaper” section.

3. Click on “Select new background”.

Four. Finally press the “Dynamic” option and choose your favorite.

Method 2:

On the other hand, there are many applications that allow you to install dynamic wallpapers or Live Wallpapers in iOS 15, although the vast majority of them are paid via in-app purchases.

Here are some of the best:

3. How to customize widgets on the Home Screen

There is a large selection of applications to install widgets in the iOS 15 App Store and from iPadízate we also have a series of recommendations for widgets for the iPhone Home Screen. Without a doubt, it is a very interesting alternative to customize the appearance of the user interface of the operating system.

Follow these steps to add a widget to your iPhone’s Home Screen:

one. Keep your finger pressed on an app until its icon vibrates.

two. Press the “+” button located in the upper left corner.

3. Find the widget you want to add to the Home Screen.

Four. Choose your format.

5. Finally select the “Add widget” option.

Optionally, in the iOS App Store you will also find many options to customize widgets:

4. How to use the App Library

One of the great innovations introduced in iOS 14 was the App Library, a complex new system for organizing apps on your Home Screen. If you want to add a unique and stylish touch to your user interface design, you might want to use the App Library view.

Follow these steps to use the App Library on your iPhone’s Home Screen:

one. Open the Settings app.

two. Select the “Home Screen” panel.

3. Finally choose the option “Only in the app library”.

You can remove the pages you want from the Home screen so that only the App Library view is shown and the apps will still be installed on your iPhone. We hope you liked our options to customize the iOS 15 Home Screen!

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!