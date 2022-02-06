49ers fan assaulted in NFC Final remains in coma

Daniel Luna underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his head after being hit outside SoFi Stadium

The family of the fan San Francisco 49ers who was suffered a traumatic brain injury after being beaten during an altercation outside the sofi stadium last weekend stated that still in a coma this saturday.

Daniel Moon He was in the intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after undergoing surgery Friday to relieve pressure on the right side of his head, the family said. Moon it’s a statement.

Daniel Luna remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his head. Getty Images

“We know you have a long road ahead of you,” the statement said. The 40-year-old man owns a restaurant in Oakland, where his wife works as a hostess.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Moon had to be put in induced coma after he was hit, he fell and he hit his head on the ground during the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

For several days, police searched for the man who threw the punch based on blurry video and a license plate of a car in the stadium parking lot. On Friday, they announced the arrest of Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, for an assault investigation involving means of causing grievous bodily harm. He was released on $30,000 bond.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Inglewood Mayor James Thurman Butts Jr., who saw the video, said that Moon mingled with a crowd of 16 people, most of them wearing what appeared to be baseball jerseys. 49erswhen he pushed a man in a Rams jersey from behind.

When Moon turned to walk away, the man pushed back Moon, the mayor told reporters on Thursday. When Moon turned around, the man punched him in the mouth, causing him to Moon fell to the ground and hit his head, Butts said, estimating the encounter lasted less than five seconds.

The family of Moon he thanked paramedics who found him in the parking lot and law enforcement investigating the altercation. They hired a lawyer and asked anyone who might have photos, videos or information about what happened to come forward.

“Right now, we’re focused on caring for Daniel and in getting through this traumatic and terribly difficult time,” the statement said. “We want to make sure these NFL events are safe for everyone and that all parties responsible for this tragic and violent attack are held accountable so something like this never happens again.” “.

The Rams beat the 49ers on Sunday, 20-17, to advance to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13.