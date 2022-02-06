6 features we hope to see in Samsung’s new folding phone

These are the features we want to see in the future Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

One of the most successful high-end smartphones of 2021 was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, a folding device that inherited the design of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but that included some new features such as an outer display with a higher refresh rate, S Pen support, water resistance, or better built-in screen protectors.

After the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Korean giant is already working to bring its successor to the market, the Galaxy ZFold 4and although none of its specifications have been revealed yet, this time we come to talk about The 6 features we hope to see in Samsung’s new folding mobile.

best cameras

When you spend 1,800 euros on a mobile device, you expect it to have high-end cameras, something that does not happen in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and, for this reason, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have better cameras than its predecessor.

In this section, it would be really interesting if the Korean firm will increase the size of the main sensor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 of 12 megapixels in order to achieve a zoom level similar to that of the Galaxy S series devices, which have a 30x zoom, and that transform the telephoto camera into a periscope type.

Eliminate the crease in the center of the screen

If we analyze the design of the Galaxy Fold presented to date, the common element in all of them is a crease in the center of the screen that should disappear on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Once Samsung has managed to isolate the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from dust and water, the next step would be to design a hinge that does not leave a crease in the glass of the folding mobile when the smartphone is open. Another manufacturer of mobile devices, OPPO has shown that this is possible, since it has implemented it in its first folding terminal, an OPPO Find N that It went on the market at the end of 2021.

Improved multitasking

In the field of software, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 included some new features in the field of multitasking such as the possibility of pin the app tray to either side of the screenin much the same way as the Windows start bar or the macOS or Chrome OS dock.

But despite these improvements, the multitasking of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still not very fluid, since it is still noticeable slow to open multiple apps at once and, in addition, it is not easy to fit the windows to the sections of the screen from the Overview multitasking screen.

For this reason, we hope that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves its multitasking, following the example of the OPPO Find N that has an easier and more complete multitasking, since it allows, for example, drag and drop groups of apps and perform multi-finger gestures.

Better application scaling

Another novelty of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the software section was the introduction of a forced scaling for all appsregardless of the screen in which they were seen, but the reality is that this scaling not quite good in some applications like Instagram.

For this reason, we believe that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should improve application scaling compared to its predecessor, and one of the most important changes that it could include is the possibility of changing the scale on the fly.

Another of the improvements that the Korean firm should integrate into its next folding mobile is a faster way to switch between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, since currently, in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you have to access the section advanced features found within the device Settings, click on the options tags Y Application Scale and finally select one by one the applications you want to scale.

In this regard, we also hope that the new version of Android focused on folding devices, Android 12L, include tablet-like interfacessomething that would be very positive when using applications like Instagram.

A place to store the S Pen

If Samsung wants the Galaxy Z Fold to be the replacement for the successful Galaxy Note range, the first thing it should do is include in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a place to store the S Pen, such as a dent in the hinge or on the side of the device with a magnetic closure.

Faster battery charging speed

One of the main complaints from users of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that battery life could be betterbut if we want the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to have a better crease-free hinge and a place to store the S Pen there is probably no room for a larger battery, and therefore the best solution would be increase battery charging speed above current 25W.

Without going to ultra-fast charging speeds such as 120W, a good option would be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 It will have, at least, a fast charge of 65Wthat allows us to fully charged in less than an hour.

