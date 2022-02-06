8 apps to make them easily

Who said that holograms are a thing of the future? With these apps you can do it directly from your Android mobile and have the most fun.

Although holograms they seem to be related only to science fiction movies, the fact is that today it is possible to make them without many complications. And don’t worry, you don’t need a state-of-the-art equipment to do it.

Just install some of the apps to make holograms on mobile that we recommend below to surprise your friends and create incredible illusions. Do you want to know what they are? Read on and we’ll tell you everything.

What is a hologram?

Before showing you what applications you need to create these effects, it is necessary to clarify what is a hologram and what is it for. We can say that it is a three-dimensional reproduction where the images move creating an effect of depth.

That said, holograms have the ability to contain the image of the object in its entirety despite being divided into small parts. In general, they are used for entertainment purposes, such as exhibition, measurement or security instruments.

How to make a hologram on mobile?

Now that we have clarified the concept and utility of a hologram, let’s move on to how it is possible to do it with your mobile. The first thing you should keep in mind is that the smartphone itself will not be able to create an image with these characteristics.

However, it is possible create these kinds of illusions at home with only a few materials that accompany your mobile. Next, we tell you everything you need and the step-by-step explanation to do it.

Materials:

1 scissors

Transparent tape.

1 ruler.

1 permanent marker

Transparent paper or plastic (preferably as thin as possible, as it facilitates handling).

Mobile device.

Steps to follow:

Cut the plastic into 4 pieces so that you can form a trapezoid. Help yourself with the ruler and the marker to draw the pattern and cut it as best as possible.

Once you have cut the parts, stick them with the adhesive tape until get some kind of pyramid with a square hole at the top.

Lastly, place the smallest part of the plastic figure in the center of the video and start playing the video. That easy!

In this way, you will have created a holographic sight to enjoy the content. Of course, we recommend you turn off the lights to have a better view of it without problems. If to this you add the following apps to make holograms on mobile that we will present to you shortly, the fun is guaranteed.

Apps to make holograms on mobile

Vyomy 3D Hologram Electrified

Dino Park Hologram Simulator

Holograms: 3D experiences

Hand spinner 3D – hologram pyramid

Hologram 3D

Vyomy 3D Hologram Projector

Holapex Hologram Video Maker

HoloLens Dinosaurs park 3D hologram PRANK GAME

We couldn’t say goodbye without the most important thing, the best apps to make holograms on mobile. Now that you know the whole process to consume this type of content, take note and choose the one you like the most.

Vyomy 3D Hologram Electrified

It is a simple, but very fun app that has different 3D hologram videos totally full of colors and that are compatible with Vyomy 3D Hologram Projector from your mobile. Just try it to catch you.

Dino Park Hologram Simulator

If you are a fan of dinosaurs, Dino Park Hologram Simulator It is an app that you will love. It is a game that simulates a hologram using the camera to create an effect of dinosaurs in the air. You can choose between several species with their real sound.

Holograms: 3D experiences

As its name indicates, it is one of the apps to make holograms on mobile that gives you a unique experience. Enjoy fireworks, admire the solar system and why not, see the magic ball to find out what the future holds.

Hand spinner 3d – hologram pyramid

For fans of spinners, this app allows you to choose between 11 different models and enjoy an incredible 3d effect. You will need one though. holographic pyramid like the one we teach you to make previously to correctly appreciate the effect.

Hologram 3D

One of the apps to make holograms on mobile most complete that you can find in the Play Store. With it you can create true 3D projections of the earth, a skull, a digital spiral, lights, sources and laser circle from your mobile with the help of a holographic pyramid. Easy and fun for you to entertain yourself with it.

Vyomy 3D Hologram Projector

This is the app for project holograms compatible with Vyomy 3D Hologram Electrified. With this tool you will be able to reproduce the animations created in said application and enjoy them on your mobile with a holographic pyramid.

Holapex Hologram Video Maker

Unlike the other apps to make holograms on mobile of this listing, Holapex Hologram Video Maker it allows you create your own holograms from any image or video you have on your mobile. Just import it into the app, convert it, and you’re good to go. So easy you can create your own holograms.

HoloLens Dinosaurs park 3d hologram PRANK GAME

By last, HoloLens Dinosaurs park 3d hologram PRANK GAME is another game for fans of dinosaurs in which you will have the chance to choose from 13 realistic models different species and enjoy them in a hologram.

As you will see, it is very easy to enjoy this type of content on your mobile. Also, with these amazing apps to make holograms on mobile you won’t have any problem doing it.

