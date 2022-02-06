8 little-known apps from the Play Store that you should try

Discover the 8 best lesser-known apps on the Play Store that are worth giving a try.

The Google application store has a wide catalog of applications, both free and paid, and despite this, on many occasions we only use the best known apps or those recommended by the Play Store itself.

For this reason, today we bring you the 8 Best Little-Known Apps From Google Play Store You Should Try.

Within this selection you will find a Telegram client with additional functions, Nekogram X, one of the most complete feed readers on Android, feed meone of the best task apps on Google Play, Tasks.org or one of the best apps for take notes and notes, Squid.

Nekogram X

The first application in this collection is Nekogram X, an open source alternative to the official Telegram app that includes a large number of very useful extra functions such as an integrated translatoran unread message counter on the button Behindthe ability to remove the “All Chats” tab, or the option to have unlimited pinned chats and favorite stickers.

Nekogram X is a completely free app with no ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the link that we leave you under these lines.

Coffee

Caffeine is a very useful application that takes care of keep the mobile or tablet screen on as long as you wantsince Android does not have a simple mechanism to have screen on for more than 10 minutes.

Once you install Caffeine on your smartphone, this app it will only appear in the status bar as a buttonwhich means you won’t find it in the app drawer.

Dolby On

Another of the lesser-known applications on Google Play is Dolby On, a complete audio recording application that allows you to carry out an almost professional processing of it by having functions such as noise reduction, removing audio mixing, or merging input and output sounds.

Also, this app has a built-in equalizer and supports Spatial Audio.

Tasks.org

Tasks.org is a free software task application for Android that is very simple to use, but that has a large number of very useful functions to manage your tasks, such as create fully customized task lists, set up recurring tasksadd all your tasks to the Google calendar or back up your tasks to Google Drive.

In addition, this task app is respectful of your privacy, since does not include ads and does not track your location.

Tasks.org is a free app that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you below.

Offline Survival Manual

If you go camping a lot, surely you always forget to carry a survival manual for what may happen and so that another of the lesser-known applications of Google Play does not happen to you again, that we recommend is Offline Survival Manual.

As its name suggests, this app is a complete offline survival manual that explains, for example, how to make a fire, how to build a shelter or where to find food. In addition, Offline Survival Manual also includes an emergency medical techniques section.

feed me

FeedMe is a complete RSS reader compatible with platforms such as Feedly, Inoreader, FreshRSS, Tiny Tiny RSS or Fever that allows you to manage and read the articles of your favorite media.

One of the aspects that differentiates FeedMe from other RSS readers is that it has support for podcasts and TTS audio, so that with this app you can also listen to both a podcast you follow and the articles you want thanks to its voice dictation.

squid

Within the complete catalog of note applications on Google Play, one of the best and least popular is Squid, a very complete tool to take notes and notes by hand which is compatible with passive pens, with passive pointers and, of course, with your fingers.

The great advantage of Squid compared to other note apps is that it is based on vectors, which allows us to view notes at any zoom level and on any device.

Squid is a free application that has a paid subscription with a cost of 1 euro per month or 10 euros per year which includes some extra features like PDF import, colored backgrounds and cloud backup.

Dream by WOMBO

The last application on this list is Dream by WOMBO, an ingenious app that generates an artistic painting based on a series of parameters that you must choose as a few keywords and a famous artist. Also, if you like the resulting picture you can print it from the application itself to hang it on the wall of your house.

Dream by WOMBO is a free app no ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

