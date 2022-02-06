Adamari López shows off her great body in a bikini during vacations in Punta Cana

Adamari Lopez took the weekend to rest and Show off your great body in a bikini during your vacation in Punta Cana. The presenter traveled to the Dominican Republic in the company of her daughter Alaïa to celebrate the birthday of one of her best friends.

With a video posted on her Facebook page, and in which the actress from “Amigas y rivales” appears with her daughter, Adamari López shared with her followers that she would be traveling to Punta Cana expressly. “Here I am with Alaïa. tell them what we are going to do”, The presenter encouraged her daughter at the beginning of the clip, who very excited replied: “Let’s go to Punta Cana!”.

“Here I am with Alaïa at the airport because I surprised her with the news that we will make an express trip to Punta Cana for titi Chyntia’s birthday. Look how excited she is. I love seeing my princess so happy”, López wrote in the publication of the video.

Adamari López wears a bikinazo in Punta Cana

Since the actress arrived at the paradisiacal destination of the Dominican Republic, she has not stopped showing off how well she is having a good time. From going to “Circo del Sol”, starring in a professional photo shoot and taking photos with her fans, Adamari López has enjoyed her weekend to the fullest.

“With Adamari López, super cute and humble. a pleasure to meet you”, Wrote a fan who shared the photo that was taken in her unexpected encounter with the actress.