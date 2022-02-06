Adamari López starts the weekend with dance in mini shorts: VIDEO

Adamari Lopez never ceases to amaze us with the results of his incredible effort in the cchanges you have made physically and mentally.

After losing several kilos, you notice the trust that the driver of “today” has in herself, because in social networks she presumes her body of envy

On this occasion, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account, in which in addition to showing her figure, she boasts about sensual steps that they conquer anyone.

In said publication, the Puerto Rican shows how she dances together with yaritza medina the new song of Christina Aguilera and Ozuna call “Holy“.

“Today is Friday and the body knows it! Happy to have the talent of @yaritzamdina. Who else is signing up?” Ada wrote.

The star with the professional dancer coordinated an incredible choreography for the song that has all the Latin rhythm.

In addition to the sensual steps, both chose a outfits similar that caused the temperature to rise, since they opted for a short shorts, red top and ankle boots that gave a country look,

The beautiful actress never ceases to amaze us with the videos that she usually shares about her day to day and other occurrences.

