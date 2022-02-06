After suing him for calling her “cockroach”, Andrés García responds to a journalist

The Mexican actor Andres Garcia exploded again against the journalist Anabel Hernandezafter it sued before the prosecution Mexican for the threats and insults that he expressed in a video, in which he even called her “cockroach”. According to the actor TV soapsthe journalist only “wants to do more publicity for her book”, entitled “Emma and the other narco ladies“. In said publication, Anabel Hernández assured that García has business with drug trafficking leaders such as The Beltran Leyvasand that he has even openly confessed it.

You will have to check it, there is no other way. Let him check it and then see if they proceed with the complaint. It would seem incongruous to me that the Republic Prosecutor’s Office listen to or pay attention to a lady I don’t know, that I have never seen and who has written things against me, that are against my 60-year career (…) They will have to review it (the video of January 8 ) to see and remind me what I meant and what bothered me so much. What she wants is to advertise herself to sell her book, that is clear to her Office of the Attorney General of the Republic”, Andrés García said in an interview for Mexican media.

The demand

Anabel Hernández’s lawyers went to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to present the criminal lawsuit against the actor: “I asked the Public Ministry that, in addition to the threats against me, the gender-based violence perpetrated by Mr. Andrés García be taken into account. Also, the Public ministryas a line of investigation, will take into account that Andrés García has publicly confessed to being a friend of drug traffickers, to frequenting them and having received them at his home.

Initially, Andrés García was the first to mention the possibility of suing the journalist, but so far he has not legally proceeded against her, after she narrated that the actor even invited parties held at his house. from the port of Acapulcoto drug traffickers like Arturo Beltran Leyva. The above was confirmed by García, but he denied that he has business with the drug cartels.

“You say in your fucking shitty book that I have been a partner and have made money with the capos, and as I say, I know almost all of them (…) but from there, to the fact that I have made money with them, that check (…) You can’t go around saying bullshit to become famous (…) cockroach, ”said Andrés García in a video broadcast on his social networks last January.

Anabel Hernández’s book “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” was published in 2021, it is based on the relationship of the former beauty queen Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman (founder of the Sinaloa Cartel), both imprisoned in the United States. The alleged relationships of other celebrities are also mentioned in the book; including actresses like Ninel Count and presenters like Galilea Montijo with drug lords; in addition to the alleged partners of the cartels, in which he referred to Andrés García.

