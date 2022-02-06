Amanda Farías co-president of the NY Board of Women

The Dominican Amanda Farías, councilwoman of the 18th district of the Bronx, was elected as co-president of the Women’s Board in New York last Friday.

This City Council agency seeks to promote gender equity in New York City through education, legislation, and public policy advocacy.

The Board serves as a nonpartisan organization that encourages the informed and active participation of its members.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as co-chair of the Women’s Caucus. With the City Council being a female majority, there has never been a more important time to highlight that every issue is a women’s issue,” Farías wrote after his election.

Amanda, who is also the chair of the City Council’s Economic Development Committee, won the election for District 18 last November.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Government and Politics from St. John’s University, and a Master’s in Public Administration. Shortly after graduating, he began his career fighting voter suppression and mobilizing Black and Latino communities for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012.

Farías’ extensive experience includes working for the New York City Council from 2013 to 2017 in several different roles, including Director of Special Projects, managing the Women’s Caucus and a district-wide Participatory Budget process.

After her time on the Council, Amanda joined The Consortium for Worker Education as deputy director in 2017 to manage workforce development programming in the Bronx.