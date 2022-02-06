Amanda Miguel: to whom did she dedicate the song “He lied to me” | Diego Verdaguer | Celebs from Argentina | OFF SIDE

When talking about Argentine singers it is impossible not to name amanda michael, the renowned artist born in the city of Gaiman who had a long-standing and controversial marriage with fellow performer Diego Verdaguer. The couple was married for 46 years, until last January 27, the day the Buenos Aires native died.

Michael has 12 studio albums released to the market during his more than 36 years of artistic career, which has earned him the affection of the public, who know all his songs and sing each of his lyrics, such as the theme “He lied to me”.

The 1981 song is one of the most successful of her career, although few really know the story that inspired her to produce it. If you want to know all the details, then read on.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer toured the countries of Latin America singing their ballads (Photo: Amanda Miguel / Instagram)

THE TRUE STORY OF “HE LIED TO ME”

As you remember, the most popular theme of amanda michael talks about a woman who has been betrayed by a man. For this reason, many of her followers asked her, on more than one occasion, if it was an experience that she lived through. This is how in a video in which she answered various questions from her fans, she revealed to whom she wrote “He lied to me”.

“To all the women who have lied to usincluding me”said the singer.

WHEN DID DIEGO VERDAGUER CONFIRM HIS INFIDELITY?

In an interview for Univisión in 2018, the late singer admitted that the popular theme was dedicated to him because of his multiple infidelities at the beginning of their relationship:

“People think that Amanda sings it to me and she did sing it to me a little bit. I was a bit naughty at first; I always loved my wife deeply, but suddenly she was a happy eye. (…) she knew how to understand in time and my wife is intelligent and she knew how to understand that I love her deeply and she put aside those realities”.

HOW DID DIEGO VERDAGUER AND AMANDA MIGUEL MEET THEMSELVES?

The romance between Argentine singers began in 1975 when Diego Verdaguer I was 23 years old and amanda michael he just turned 18. According to the statements of the interpreter of “Love me once again” in the program “The minute that changed my destiny” they met while she was driving on the streets of Buenos Aires.

“I met her on the street, I was driving. It was a time when I was already beginning to be famous in Argentina, it was the year 1975 and I crossed in front of my car at a red light (…) The guy standing there, alone and was going to eat with my parents and three girls pass in front of him car, I look at her and one of the girls turns around and I feel that she recognizes me and tells the others, they turn around and look. I honked the horn and while the girls cross the street diagonally and I pass. I’m looking and I kept going and when I’m turning around, I say: ‘No, I’m going after her’”counted.

Seeing her walking, he decided to approach her and her companions and invite them to have a coffee with him. “I saw myself turning around to see if she could find them and after a block, another block and I cross again I say: ‘I have to find them’. I go slowly and I see them inside a hotel lobby, they were living in a hotel and I see them, I stop and the sister comes out, very nice, who was our cupid. I told them: ‘I’m going to have something to eat for dinner, but if you want, I’ll come back later for a coffee’”.

“After a while I came back, the sister wasn’t there, Amanda was. I loved her sister, but if she had been with her sister it wouldn’t have lasted a month. Amanda comes out and she sits in the front of the car and she tells me that she sang too and when I heard her sing, it was a song in English and that’s where the whole story began”, he added.

In conversation with El Universal, Diego Verdaguer He explained that after dating for a month they began a love relationship after they had their first kiss in front of the river in Buenos Aires. “I approached her and kissed her and told her: ‘I would like to be your boyfriend’, a month had already passed and I had not touched her more than my hand and kissed her on the cheek, but I was generating that attraction on purpose, it was a strategy, let’s say I decided to make it something special”, he shared.

Diego Verdaguer Y amanda michael They married in 1975 and eight years later, just on their wedding anniversary, they had Ana Lucía, their only daughter, who in November 2021 became a mother for the first time.

The romance between the Argentine singers began in 1975 when Diego Verdaguer was 23 years old and Amanda Miguel had just turned 18 (Photo: Diego Verdaguer/Instagram)

THE FORTUNE OF DIEGO VERDAGUER

Some of the figures that circulate on the network are around 15 million dollars, obtained mainly thanks to his musical career, as well as the properties and businesses he got in life. The Diam Music label, the records he produced and the houses he bought are part of his fortune.

In the records of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) appears the label of Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel, DIAM MUSIC MEXICO SA DE CV The couple founded this company in 1987. From that time the singer acquired all the rights to his masters and all his subsequent productions. In addition, Amanda Miguel’s were released under that label.

with his disk “We were always two”, which included a DVD, the couple sold more than 80 thousand units in Mexico and the United States. Likewise, Diego Verdaguer obtained a Gold Record for his album “Unforgettable”.

Total, Diego Verdaguer He made 15 edited albums, 5 albums recorded live and a pending production: “for the free”. This latest album will be released in 2022 and the singles of which have already been released “The Chain” Y “Love me One More Time”. In his work as products, he produced 8 albums for Amanda Miguel, among them “El sonido del Volumen” I and II. In addition, he was the producer of her daughter Ana Victoria with “El color del amor”; he also knew that he was producing Julián Figueroa’s album.

His properties

The singer and his wife built at least three major properties, one in Argentina (which he and Amanda Miguel bought early in their careers). In addition, they have a house in Mexico, designed by themselves and that appeared in magazines such as Architectural Design.

Verdaguer and Miguel also have a property in the United States, exactly in Los Angeles, where he was hospitalized before he died.

WHO ARE THE HEIRS OF DIEGO VERDAGUER?

Diego Verdaguer had two daughters with Amanda Miguel. The three are the only heiresses of the singer.

Amanda Michael.

Maria Gimena Bocadoro.

Ana Victoria Bocadoro.

WHAT DID DIEGO VERDAGUER DIE OF?

the famous singer Diego Verdaguer He leaves a great void in the hearts of his thousands of fans who enjoyed his songs at all times.

The Millennium portal indicates that -according to the first versions- the artist would have died from COVID-19, a disease that would have seriously complicated his health. Who also shares the version of the singer’s death is the Excelsior portal, assuring that they indicated it from their public relations office in Mexico.