America vs. San Luis: Miguel Layún’s controversial message to the cameras after his expulsion

The Eagles of America staged a bitter chapter in matchday 4. Although the debut of the reinforcements from Coapa caused great expectation among the fans, Santiago Solari’s team suffered a surprise setback with a defeat of three goals to two at the hands of Atlético de San Luis. However, one of the most controversial scenes occurred in the last moments, when Miguel Layun left the field of play and directed a verbal message to cameras about arbitration.

“They are very bad. Yes, as I say, the referees are very bad. Very bad”, he pronounced with notable fury on his face as he walked through the back of the arch guarded by Marcelo Barovero. Before entering the tunnel kicked a bottle that was on the lawn. And it is that minutes before, the referee Adonai Escobedo González showed him the red cardboard for a hard tackle.

In the 85th minute, when Facundo Waller seemed to control a divided ball in front of Miguel Layún, the Americanist made a slight contact from behind. Noticing that he would lose possession, the potosino dropped to the grass. But nevertheless, Upon recovering the ball, the number 29 of the Águilas rested his foot on the knee of the rojiblanco. The action was reviewed by the judge and he decided to show the red card.

The event did not go unnoticed. Even, the journalist David Faitelson agreed with the Coapa player, although he added that “America is worse”. However, a sector of the azulcrema fans criticized the defender’s attitude and condemned the actions of his team during much of the game. Although the Eagles tried to recover the result in the last moments, they were vastly outmatched for most of the match.

He barely ran the fifth minute of the stopwatch when Rubens Sambueza sent a cross from the corner that ended in a goal. Unai Bilbao He executed an intelligent movement within the play on the board and ran towards the center of the area, where he took advantage of the bad mark of the reinforcement Juan Otero. Due to the proximity to the arch, Guillermo Ochoa failed to react in time and allowed the first goal. The 45 minutes ended with the partial advantage for Atlético de San Luis.

For the second half, Santiago Solari ordered a series of changes in order to improve his team’s offensive performance. Mauro Lainez and Diego Valdez received playing minutes, but with nine minutes on the stopwatch The Americanist defense made a serious mistake that allowed the second entry. The loss of the ball in his midfield allowed a counterattack from Juan Sanabria that culminated with a goal from Abel Hernández.

Not more than five minutes passed when the meeting was sentenced. The team that had not been able to score goals throughout the tournament nailed the third goal in its history, the same one that was in charge of German Berterame. The dynamics of the play was the same, as a counterattack poorly controlled by the defense He allowed the space for the Argentine player to enter alone in front of Ochoa’s goal.

In the last minutes of the match, the local team tried to react. Even, Roger Martinez and Henry Martin they were in charge of scoring the two discount goals. The effort was not enough the fall of those of Coapa was inevitable. America has not been able to win since October and the crisis in the management of Santiago Solari and Baños seems to be falling into a deep crisis.

The defeat unleashed the fury of fans on social networks, who requested the resignation of the two characters in charge of the sports project. Javier Alarcón even assured that “If they run to Solari and Baños in half an hour it would be fair”.

