America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the defeat of the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@BetsonHomero)

The America club was close to suffering one of the most painful defeats in recent years, because until the 90th minute they were 0-3 down on the scoreboard against Atlético de San Luisafter a disastrous game by the coaching team for Santiago Solari.

It was over added time that the team from Coapa was able to make up the result a bit and with goals from Roger Martinez Y Henry Martin they got closer on the scoreboard; however, despite a slightly dramatic close with William Ochoa trying to shoot in the opposite area, the America perished and extended to 8 games the streak without victory.

This new defeat provoked criticism of all kinds among the American fans and the general public, with Santiago Solari Y Santiago Baths as the main faces pointed out by the fans.

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@eriredpadalecki)

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@El_Hincha12

Due to more than three months without managing to win a game, the Argentine strategist has monopolized much of the jokes, since he has not managed to lift the team after losing the final of the Concacaf Champions League.

The vast majority revolved around his dismissal, because for some his continuity as coach of the Eagles, much more for not having transcended in the league in the two previous tournaments.

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@JJBE27)

Since his last professional experience was the Real Madrid and his subsidiary team in the lower categories of Spain, some users insinuated that after directing the America would return to the second division The league.

Similarly, the famous solarism was “buried” by the fansa term that became popular on social networks after the first results achieved by the Argentine, when he managed to finish at the top of the general table for two consecutive tournaments.

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@futaztecaposting)

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@ARDeportesmex)

With this result, the Eagles of America They remain with one point in three games played and are located in the second to last position of the classification, although with a pending match against Mazatlanso the situation is considered a crisis by a sector of the fans.

Beyond the result, which was about to be a landslide and which had more clear actions in favor of saint Louisthe operation of the equipment is the one that is very far from convincing, so again Solari is the main one indicated, in addition to the campus, which according to some users, It is not the best made by the directive.

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@TNTSports)

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@El_ProfeDT)

In addition to anger at the results and performance of the team Santiago Solariembarrassment took hold of the azulcremas followers, who chose to accept the lousy game and try to turn the page as soon as possible.

From paper bags in the face to the pink panther and indifferencea sector of the azulcremas preferred to put aside their anger and wait for the days to pass until the next match of the America club.

America vs. San Luis: the best memes of the win over the “Eagles” at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@iPichojos)

The next commitment of the Americanist team will be before Santos Laguna next Saturday, February 12 at the Santos Model Territory. It will be at 9:00 p.m. and will correspond to day 5 of Grita México 2021.

On the other hand, San Luis, who had gone 11 games without a win and had not scored for six games, will host Toluca at Alfonso Lastras Stadium on February 12, where they will want to confirm the awakening of the team after the dismissal of Marcelo Méndez Russo from the bench.

