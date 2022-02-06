An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Harlem | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

I’ll tell you all this in a fewminutes, but for now asAlejandro: another officer of thenew york police, they add upseven of the agents who havefinished with a shot in thelittle so far this year,including the two policeDominicans who diedThey talked about the shootingprecisely today tells usthe causes of how it is foundthe health officialshot. he entered the actionto protect the city.>> [habla en ingés]reporter: an officer of thedoping departmentnew department policeyork, was shot.becoming the seventhpolice shot since2022 started 36 days ago. theshooting happened here in the32.50 around 2:00 in thelate. of a new policethey were arguing outside the buildingthey opened fire wounding the winghit the foot and they gave theleakage. I don’t know so farhave made arrests andPolice are still here investigating.>> [habla en ingés]the bullet went through vessels, nervesand cytic tendons but yeswe hope he recoversfull.reporter: the surgeon of thepolice department duringnothing press conferencewhere is the police internedwho is instable conditions.it’s shooting occurs only4 days after afteranother officer wasout of service received ashot, while preparing,when he answered a call911, . his partner jasonrivera was alsomurdered.>> [habla en ingés]to stop this wave ofarmed violence. we shouldn’tlive there, this is the bestworld city.reporter: said the head of thepolice. the police iswaiting for help fromcommunity to catch thesuspect in connection with thisincident. something happened orheard something, call the linepolice, 18857 clues rememberthat the reward is $3500