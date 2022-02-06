Ana Sofía Henao continues to pose as on the covers of her notebooks

Ana Sofia Henao became an icon of modeling in the country, because her slender figure accompanied teenagers at school and universities for many years, since most of the time she appeared as the cover of these notebooks.

The paisa, left an important mark in the industry, Well, she was one of the most attractive faces in the 2000s.. Representing with his image different brands, catwalks of famous designers and also, many well-known magazines in the country.

Hainaut, who will be forty years old in 2022 (June 19, 1982), continues to prove that age is just a number, as he often delights his more than 1.3 million followers on Instagramwith various publications, which show that she is still one of the most sought-after women in the country.

True to her style, the also writer, left a small video to her fans, in which, remembering her young years in modeling, poses lying down wearing a tiny black thong, which highlights her voluptuous tailand also accompanies with a very sexy look, showing that what it is, does not cease to be.

