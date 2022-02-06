Ángela Aguilar and Pepe Aguilar “despised” the famous singer

Ángela Aguilar and her father “despised” the famous singer | Instagram

Something that has characterized the Aguilar dynasty is its humility, which is why it is hard to believe that both Ángela Aguilar and her father Pepe Aguilar have apparently despised another singer, it is even said that they already they do not speak to him.

Being one of the most influential families in the world of music and also important celebrities, his fans could not believe what the electrocumbia singer Raymix mentioned about the Aguilars and also the group Los Angeles Azules.

As for the beautiful and successful Angela Aguilarher popularity has been increasing exponentially since 2018, with this she has had the opportunity to launch successful collaborations such as Christian Nodal and Jesee & Joy, there is a long list of singers who want to collaborate with this beauty.

It may interest you: Noelia is presumed between fishnet stockings and black interiors

Among the list is Edmundo Gómez Moreno, better known as raymixis a Mexican singer who wants to have a collaboration with Ángela, however neither she nor her father do not speak to him.

Thanks to his nomination for Lo Nuestro Awards, he had the opportunity to speak a little with the press, and express that his genre in particular has been rejected by several stars of the show, for stating that it is about music “from the neighborhood and from poor people according to his words.









They have turned me down many times, but I’m still there,” Raymix said.

The 30-year-old, born in San José el Vidrio in the State of Mexico, mentioned that he has sought collaborations with both national and international artists, and that he even sent Sebastián Yatra as well as Guayna demos with songs, but unfortunately they did not they liked

Friendship between Angela Aguilar and Raymix

The electrocumbia singer affirms that Angela Aguilar she is her friend and that she loves her very much, but that she simply stopped talking to her and apparently does not know the reasons why she did so.

This is because he also wanted to have a collaboration with the interpreter of “La Llorona” and “En Realidad”, since his popularity has not stopped growing for a couple of years.

I think that in popular genres you have to unite to add strength,” said Raymix.

He made this comment because of a rudeness he had with the Los Ángeles Azules group, due to a “conflict” he had four years ago with the group, this was due to failing in a presentation that he canceled at the last minute.