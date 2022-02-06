Ángela and Pepe Aguilar “despised” the famous singer; He no longer speaks to him

Angela Aguilar and your dad Pepe Aguilar they are great exponents of the Mexican regional, that is why many artists want to collaborate with them and although some duets have emerged such as that of the 18-year-old with Jessy and Joy, recently the famous singer raymix revealed that he wanted to work with the interpreters of ‘you promised‘, but they don’t speak to him.

the singer of electrocumbia had a recent meeting with the press where, in addition to talking about his nomination for Ours Awards and his most recent single ‘I’m going to conquer you‘, announced that many of his colleagues have underestimated his musical genre, since he is considered of the “neighborhood and poor people“.

During an interview, Edmundo Gómez Moreno, real name of the interpreter, confessed that he has searched for national and international artists such as Sebastian Yatra and Guaynaa, To whom, he assured, he sent a song and a remix, respectively, but they did not like it.

Ángela Aguilar does not answer Raymix

The interpreter of success ‘hey woman‘ confessed that he wanted to make a song with the interpreter of ‘Actually’, who for some years has been positioned as one of the great promises of music along with Lucerito Mijares and Mia Rubin. “A little while ago I talked to my friend Ángela Aguilar, I love her a lot, but she just stopped talking to me,” said the artist who sent her a musical proposal.

“In fact, I recently heard Pepe Aguilar say that he does not admire people who use the computer to make sounds, but it is different music, there is nothing wrong with it,” he said about the position of the son of Wild flowerwho also had a fight with Nathanael Cano for those statements.

However, he indicated that the rejection that “hurt” him the most was that of Los Angeles Azules, with whom he was going to do a collaboration but it was canceled a week ago. “We had a detail a few years ago: I couldn’t go to sing with them, I announced it on networks and they got mad. I was wrong saying that if they went to see me, they could ask for their return tickets. But hey, his tour went well and that is 4 years old“.

However, he thanked Pauline Rubio who has agreed to sing ‘You and me‘. “Paulina is a person with a long career, she is very intelligent. Sometimes we lack a bit of intelligence, life is a roulette wheel. She does not care about all those kinds of stereotypes, if she likes something, she does it, that is what I learned from her. She is a great friend of mine and has given me golden advice”.

