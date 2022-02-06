Aragón promotes the rejuvenation of medical faculty

The Agency for Quality and University Prospective of Aragon (acpua) accredits for the first time 77 professors and doctorate professors. Aging and the need for more faculty for the Faculty of Medicine and the Schools of Health Sciences, these are issues that have been worrying society and public authorities, especially in these times of pandemic.

To help solve them, the Department of Science, University and Knowledge Society of the Government of Aragon, the Department of Health and the University of Zaragoza have collaborated in developing the figure of professors hired as doctors with clinical links to the Aragon public health system.

To be able to compete for the places that the University of Zaragoza announces for this new figure, it is necessary to be accredited beforehand by the Agency for Quality and University Prospective of Aragon (acpua), which evaluates the teaching and research merits and also takes into account the clinical and care merits certified by the Health.

The acpua This important accreditation has just finished, for the first time in Aragon, and being one of the first of these characteristics to be carried out in Spain. The results are very promising: of the 93 applications admitted, 77 have finally obtained accreditation.

In this way, there will be an important pool of accredited professors on which to rely to reinforce and renew teaching in Health Sciences in the university classrooms of our Autonomous Community.