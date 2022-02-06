Archaeological pieces repatriated from the United States arrive in Mexico

Two archaeological pieces: a clay urn and a rock mask, In addition to a book dating from the year 1715, they arrived in Mexico City from New York, United States, after being volunteered by individuals to the Mexican consulate in that entity.

The Ministry of Culture, through a statement, explained that the pieces were ruled by specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

“They determined, based on their morphological and stylistic characteristics, that they are objects owned by the Mexican nation and that, therefore, they are protected by the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones”.

The first, explained the federal agency, is a Cylindrical urn with lid, made of clay through modeling, smoothing and pastillage application techniques. It has a rough finish and its exterior features the decoration of a human face.

“Although the lid is fragmented into two parts, the piece is complete and in good condition. According to the expert report, it was determined that it was made in the Guerrero area, during the Mesoamerican Postclassic period (1200 – 1521 AD)“, detailed the Ministry of Culture.

He added that the second piece is a mask made of rock, using percussion carving techniques, carving groove and abrasive wear. It represents the face of a character with a stern expression, without hair and with an open mouth showing his teeth. It presents perforations in the earlobes and in the area of ​​the cheeks.

“The mask is complete and in good condition. According to the opinion, it is an Olmec-style archaeological object, made on the Gulf Coast of Mexico during the Mesoamerican Preclassic Period (1200 – 400 BC)”.

He pointed out that a book was also delivered that has the title In the name of God…which is dated in the year 1715 and, for this reason, constitutes a historical monument.

“With actions like this, the efforts made to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property and for the repatriation of pieces that are national heritage and that are found illegally abroad are followed up. #MiPatrimonioNoSeVende”, asserted the dependency.