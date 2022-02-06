At its best! They make up Alexis Vega

The Herd attacker has started 2022 with the right foot not only in the MX league, but also with the Tricolor.

For Alexis Vega has been a 2022 plagued with good news and that is that the Guadalajara Club attacker started with all Closing Tournament scoring two free kick goals against Mazatlan and Queretaro, which has earned him to transfer his good moment also to the Mexican National Team in the first FIFA date of the year looking to secure a ticket to the World Cup.

El Gru scored a goal against Jamaica in the match they played in Kingston the previous week, in addition to practically putting the pass for 2-1 in favor of Tri that Henry Martín scored, therefore it was expected that in the two duels against Costa Rica and Panama did the same, but inexplicably he was not a starter due to the decision of coach Gerardo Martino.

But nevertheless, The 24-year-old Vega also experienced moments of glory in 2021 when he was a key piece for the Tricolor won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, being the sharpest element in the attack, reason that motivated the Double Club Group to compose a melody inspired by the footballer’s life.

The corrido is titled: “They will see me at the top”, which recounts part of the beginnings of Alexis Vega in football, his arrival in Toluca and the support that his father always gave him, who is nicknamed the “Doll”, because it was a fundamental part to continue in the world of soccer until reaching the Primera División where he was recruited by the Diablos Rojos before joining Guadalajara in late 2018.

The lyrics of the song also recall the importance of the family life that he has formed together with his wife and children, as well as the affection he feels for his brothers, who have also seen the growth of Alexis Vega since I lived in Saint Elizabeth Tola, a community near the neighborhood of Tepito in Mexico City.