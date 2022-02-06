Axie Infinity token AXS gains 40% after taking steps to avert “permanent economic collapse”

The price of the Axie Infinity (AXS) token has shot up almost 40% in three days. AXS has risen to over $65, its best level in over two weeks, as Axie Infinity has revealed a revamped reward structure for its PVP round of competition.

Specifically, the “play to win” startup expanded its number of leaderboard spots to 300,000 and increased the number of AXS rewards to 117,676 from the previous 3,000 for the upcoming season.

“This will power the competitive Axie scene and create more demand for quality Axie gear in the ecosystem,” explained Axie Infinity, adding that their move will create a $6 million prize pool for Season 20.

AXS/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Economic renewal drives demand for AXS

AXS serves as the governance token for the Axie Infinity protocol. Additionally, it acts as legal tender to purchase non-fungible in-game tokens (NFTs) – more or less unique digital pets called “Axies” – on the Axie marketplace. Lastly, players also use AXS to breed new Axies using existing ones.

But Axie Infinity uses a double token structure. The other cryptocurrency, Smooth Love Potions (SLP), was awarded to players for completing daily quests and beating levels in adventure mode. Additionally, players received SLP rewards through Area Battles in the Axie Infinity game.

Axie Infinity has also removed daily quests and adventure mode, meaning players will now earn SLP tokens only through area combat. The decision is expected to reduce the daily supply of SLP tokens by 56%.

This is vital, as players burn SLP so old Axies can breed new ones. Lately, the Axie Infinity team was creating more SLP to reward players than they burned through breeding. Unfortunately, that led to further SLP inflation, causing its rate per token to plummet from its summer 2021 highs of $0.40 to $0.008 on Feb 3.

SLP minted and burned. Source: Axie Infinity

As a result, Axie Infinity removed the pathways that were generating the most SLP. The team noted that daily quest initially encouraged people to play every day, but also added a 45 million SLP supply burden to Axie Infinity’s economy. This is how he recognized it:

“Axie’s economy requires drastic and decisive action now or we risk total and permanent economic collapse.”

Long story short, the Season 20 update would make SLP more scarce, potentially making Axies more valuable. So, in a “perfect” scenario, it could see Axie Infinity gain traction with gamers and cryptocurrency supporters alike, theoretically increasing demand for its AXS token.

That goes some way to explaining why the price of AXS shot up more than 40% after the Axie Infinity announcement on February 3rd.

AXS Price Technical Data

The latest period of buying in the AXS market has seen its price reclaim a critical short-term resistance level as support.

In particular, the price of AXS crossed above its 200-4H exponential moving average (200-4H EMA; the blue wave on the chart below) on Sunday. Recent retests of the same level coincided with an increase in selling sentiment. Therefore, taking it back as support increased the potential for AXS to extend its rally.

AXS/USD four-hour (4H) price chart. Source: TradingView

The $68 level would be the next upside target, according to the Fibonacci retracement chart plotted from the AXS high near $140 to its swing low around $45. Meanwhile, a decisive move above that level could see AXS targeting $80.

Conversely, a pullback from $68 could leave AXS price at risk of testing its 20-4H EMA (the green wave) near $56 as its next downside target.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.