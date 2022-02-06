Bitcoin encourages transparency and long-term thinking

Twitter co-founder and Block (formerly Square) CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the implications of a Bitcoin (BTC)-powered Universal Basic Income (UBI) strategy with US congressional candidate and elementary school teacher a full time, Aarika Rhodes.

“The obscurity of information forces and incentivizes people to engage in negative (financial) behaviors that do not work for them, their community or their family,” He said Dorsey while pointing out the lack of transparency within the existing centralized financial system.

“If there is one thing to focus on in Bitcoin: Operations are transparent, code is transparent, policy is transparent.”

This BTC base is what Dorsey believes has the potential to solve numerous use cases and problems as a direct result of using fiat currency. Through entrepreneurial initiatives like Start Small, the entrepreneur has invested more than $55 million across the United States and abroad to experiment with UBI.

“We are about to do a proof of concept of UBI with Bitcoin as well.”

Dorsey’s BTC-powered UBI experiment will involve the creation of a small-scale, closed-loop community of sellers and merchants adhering to Bitcoin standards. Based on the happiness quotient and willingness to participate, it aims to identify use cases for large-scale implementation.

Rhodes strongly believes that Bitcoin’s involvement will reduce costs related to bank fees:

“When you have something like the Lightning (network), where you can transact with very low fees, it’s a benefit for everyone. It doesn’t matter where they are financially.”

In terms of financial education, Dorsey said that the adoption of the Bitcoin standard instills long-term thinking, however, his skepticism towards a BTC-powered universal basic income will be reduced based on the results portrayed by ongoing experiments:

“Just that action of owning it (BTC) will change people’s mindsets in fundamental ways that are net positive and ripple through their communities, and encourage other actions like vendors and merchants around them doing similar things.”

Along with the benefits that come with the Bitcoin standard, Dorsey is also keeping an eye out for its negative impacts. As a final note, he highlighted the inefficiencies within government policies and how the UBI helps address some of the challenges:

“If you’re trying to help people by giving money directly, it’s much better than the money that governments (federal and local) spend on these existing support structures. That doesn’t help people.”

In a recent interview with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Dorsey opined that Facebook (later renamed Meta) should have used an open protocol like Bitcoin instead of trying to create its own coin, Diem.

As Cointelegraph reported, Dorsey added that making BTC more accessible would also benefit many of Meta’s voice-over-IP and instant messaging services, such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.