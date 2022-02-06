Camilo Sesto’s son leaves the hospital after months of fighting for his life

The son of Camilo Sestosvisibly deteriorated after his long hospitalization due to a fatal bicycle fall on November 24, he is recovering at home after being discharged on January 26.

On November 24, coinciding with his 38th birthday, Camilo Blanes suffered a fall with his bicycle That would have fatal consequences for him. Several hours outdoors, unable to move, caused him a very serious pneumonia for which he was admitted to the emergency room at the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Madrid.

Even though at times he feared for his life, Camilo Sesto’s son demonstrated his strength and, after two months hospitalized, most of the time in intensive care, was discharged on January 26.

The young man experienced a visible weightloss during your hospital stay.

“I am very well, thank you” he assured during a quiet walk around his home, confirming that although he has a long rehabilitation ahead of him, the doctors are positive.

“I have been told that everything is fine.”

The fall

“It was due to a bicycle fall,” he explained, thus responding to rumors that his admission could have been due to his alleged addictions to drugs or alcohol. “The days in the hospital have been intense, but I’m better now,” she added.

Grateful for the support you received during the two months admitted by “many people around the world.” Blanes, who does not have a girlfriend, said that the young woman who took turns with Lourdes Ornelas in the hospital so as not to leave him alone at any time is “a friend.”

“Now to walk and to continue with the rehabilitation“, says the son of the remembered singer of “Living like this is dying of love.” Likewise, he confessed that despite his striking loss of weight and muscle mass “I am strong.”

“Now to walk and eat well,” he adds.

