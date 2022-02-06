Catherine Siachoque reveals why Miguel Varoni lost weight drastically

Colombian actress Catherine Siachoque, recognized for her role as Catalina’s mother in the series “Without breasts, there is no paradise”, was invited to participate in the RCN morning program “Good day Colombia”.

There they asked her about the change in the appearance of the actor and director Miguel Varoni, who is her husband and has been seen with a few pounds less for months.

In days past, the national media had reported that his thinness was due to a change in diet. However, with a broken voice, the actress pointed out that Varoni’s weight loss began when he became ill with COVID-19, for which he was in poor health.

He also stated that he feels very good with his current appearance and she supports him in getting cosmetic touch-ups.

She assured that for her the most important thing is that he is well and feels happy. Too He said that Varoni was infected with the virus when the mortality rate was high and vaccination was just beginning.

“It was terrible. He didn’t eat and all the hospitals were full, with the medicines at home, I injected him. […] I was able to take care of him, but he didn’t eat. So I tried to give him that food, you know, for sick people. I told him: ‘Eat, eat!’ It was terrible,” the actress recalled on the RCN program.

The actress, in the month of December of last year, made a live on Instagram through the account @Indirapaezdwhere he had commented that the actor had opted for a vegan diet, but that this was not the reason for his low weight.

“People, I clarify, are saying that Miguel is so skinny because he became a vegan. I would be a bone and what I am is envious of seeing him so thin. I think I’ve never seen someone lose weight so fast”, said Saichoque in the ‘live’.

He also added: “it got dry like this when she had COVID-19 and I know a friend who got swollen after the virus. If it had hit me, I think it would have been swollen too. This one was very skinny, blessed be God”.

Varoni is currently much better and no longer has COVID -19.