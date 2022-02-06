Catherine Siachoque shows off SPECTACULAR figure in sensual ‘body’ and drives fans crazy: PHOTO

Catherine Siachoque is on everyone’s lips after his participation in the new season of the Netflix series “dark desire“, as well as for the illness of her husband Miguel Varoni.

The actor lost weight after being infected with COVID-19, which was quite visible, since he did not eat, he also started a vegan diet.

The actress’s husband underwent a aesthetic procedure to look younger and the results surprised the Netflix star and his followers.

Despite the difficult times they have experienced, the actress tries to enjoy her life and live every day to the fullest and share it on networks.

Plus, you don’t want to be left behind show off your beauty like Varoni, because he likes to share his outfits to his millions of fans on his Instagram account.

On this occasion, the Colombian published a photograph that aroused passions in his followers, where he showed that At 50 years old, he has a lot to brag about.

The beautiful Catherine posed on a bed in which she managed to capture her figure of envy in a sensual bodysuit White that highlights the incredible curves which presumes

The almost 5 million followers that she has made her know that her beauty was from another world and that she had conquered with the incredible body he has.

