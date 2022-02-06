Catherine Siachoque shows off SPECTACULAR figure in sensual ‘body’ and drives fans crazy: PHOTO

Admin 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Catherine Siachoque is on everyone’s lips after his participation in the new season of the Netflix series “dark desire“, as well as for the illness of her husband Miguel Varoni.

The actor lost weight after being infected with COVID-19, which was quite visible, since he did not eat, he also started a vegan diet.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

SUCCESS – Bad Bunny is the most listened to artist on all music platforms

Puerto Rican Bad Bunny became the most successful artist globally on all music platforms currently …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved