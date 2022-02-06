Cheslie Kryst’s mother: She had ‘high-functioning depression that she hid from everyone’

NEW YORK, USA.- Almost a week after the death of the former American beauty queen, Cheslie Krysthis mother broke the silence and assured that “he had never known a pain as deep as this”.

The 30-year-old lawyer and former Miss USA died on January 30 after jumping from a building in New York, according to the police report.

april simpkinshis parent, gave an interview to ‘Extra’where Kryst had worked as an entertainment correspondent and confessed that after the death of her daughter her whole life has “changed forever”.

According to the coroner of the New York city, the model died by suicide.

In this regard, his mother announced that “Cheslie led a public and a private life. In his private life, he faced a high-functioning depression that he hid from everyone, including me, his closest confidant, until very recently. before his death.”

In his statements, he pointed out that “although his life on this earth was short, it was full of many beautiful memories. We miss his laughter, his words of wisdom, his sense of humor and above all his hugs. We miss everything… we miss all of her”.

Cheslie “was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating,” he added.

Tragedy

Cheslie Kryst, winner of Miss United States in 2019, died Sunday morning after jumping from a building in New York.

The body of the news presenter was also found at 7:00 in the morning in front of the Orion residence building, a skyscraper in downtown Manhattan.

Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the building and was alone when she jumped. She transpired that the last time she was seen alive was on a terrace on the 29th floor.

Sources revealed to the media that the pretty woman left a note saying that she was leaving everything to her mother. The note did not include the reasons for her actions.

