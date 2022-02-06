Chiquis Rivera assured that Lorenzo Méndez’s addictions ended his marriage

Chiquis assured that her marriage to Lorenzo Méndez was a martyrdom before reaching the altar (Photo: @chiquis/ Instagram- @LorenzoMendez/ Twitter).

Chiquis Rivera revealed new details about his marriage with Lorenzo Mendez that caused his separation 2020, months after reaching the altar; he assured that the addictions and the lies They ended with love.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter will publish her second book autobiographical, Invincible, on February 8, but since days before he is causing controversy by giving some advances of what can be read in his work. So he confessed that since before getting married, she no longer wanted to be with Méndez.

The singer arrived at the altar with Lorenzo on June 29, 2019, but after some scandals, Rivera announced her divorce in September 2020. She revealed that she is still waiting for her partner to sign the papers, but has not received an answer.

Chiquis confessed in an interview with People in spanish that in 2019 she was ready to take the next step, to leave her single life behind and become a married womanBut her hopes were dashed when she realized her fiancé apparently wasn’t ready to do the same.

Janney and Lorenzo Méndez were married for 15 months (Photo: Instagram/ @lorenzomendez7)

“When that day came I felt like a princess (…) I was ready to get married, I was ready to make this commitment and leave certain things behind, [pues] a married woman can’t keep going out with her friends all the time or going on trips. There is a certain respect and she was already ready, but I felt in my heart that he wasn’t ready because certain things happened that I explain in the book,” said Rivera.

The situation that would have made Janney doubt their relationship led her to not want to get married, however, everything was prepared for the celebration, there was money spent and guests waiting, so she decided to continue with the plans and have fun at the party. However, ever since she entered the church where she got married, suffered from his first anxiety attack.

The singer assured that what came after getting married was a martyrdombecause he would have lied to her and would not have controlled his addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

“That (addictions) causes lies and I can’t deal with lies. Now when someone lies to you there is not that same trust, things are not the same (…) If he had continued with the AA process [Alcohólicos Anónimos]things were very different”

Chiquis confessed that she feels at peace with her new relationship, since both are working to be able to leave their past relationships behind (Photo: @chiquis / Instagram)

In his book, Chiquis recalls one of the alleged assaults that Johnny, his younger brother, had already spoken about: Méndez, drunk, I would have grabbed her by the neck and spit in her face. Jenni Rivera’s daughter assured that she is not afraid of what her ex-husband says in response to her accusations, because she knows that she has witnesses to what happened.

So far, the divorce has not been able to come to an end and the dates are getting further and further behind. Her court date is next Aprilat that moment Lorenzo will have to say whether or not he accepts the separation.

Now, Janney is happy in her new relationship with the photographer emilio sanchezwhom he also mentions in his work and describes as the “boy with pretty eyes. She said she felt at peace with her boyfriend, because he has accepted her as she is and they maintain a very good communication.

On the other hand, he revealed that he also touched on family issues, which were the most difficult to write, since they are not only people he loves, but also belong to the artistic medium. However, he commented that she wanted to portray him in his book because it is still his story.

