Christian Bonilla, the Honduran signed by Rayo Vallecano is an admirer of Costly and Pavón

Madrid Spain.

A young man with Honduran roots who has just signed for Rayo Vallecano arrived in Spain, his name is Christian Bonilla and at the time he hopes to defend the shirt of the five stars. At 20 years old, the midfielder revealed the details that led him to officially join the youth team and soon hope to join the team that has Colombian Radamel Falcao on the main squad. “I signed with the third Rayo team, I will be training and playing games with the C team. I came to Rayo to try out, after a few weeks the coach was interested and Morris Pagniello (media representative) offered me the team”.

Christian Bonilla at the time of signing his relationship with Rayo Vallecano.

He was born on May 2, 2001 in Durham, North Carolina, United States, to catracho parents. Both are originally from Aramecina, Valle, in the south of the Republic of Honduras. “I have seen several pages and on social networks they have put about the signing,” said the young footballer who handles the Spanish language very well. As a child he traveled to Honduras, but due to his dream of being a soccer player, he has not come to the country for 12 years. “I have always dreamed of representing a national team and playing football. Now I am focused on where I am and I seek to do things well”, making it clear that he would not say no to the possibility of playing for the catracha squad.

The young Honduran is happy with his arrival at Rayo Vallecano.