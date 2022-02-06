Christian Dior, a “reserved and very superstitious” man

“If one is natural and sincere, one can start a revolution without having intended it”, said Christian Dior who, once again, returns to the present with the illustrated biography of Megan Hess, in which he appears as “reserved, little friend of fame , very superstitious and an extraordinary businessman”.

“Christian Dior, the essence of style”, published by Lunwerg and with the unmistakable strokes of illustrator Megan Hess, reveals a prodigious man who lived through one of the most turbulent times in history and changed the course of fashion forever.

He was born in 1905 in Granville, France, and grew up in Les Rhumbs, an imposing clifftop villa overlooking the sea and the Channel Islands, the family residence where they stayed together during the First World War.

It was at this time that the seamstress had his first meeting with a seer who told him: “You will find yourself without money, but the women will be favorable to you and you will get ahead, you will make great profits and you will have to undertake many journeys.”

After the war, the Dior family moved back to Paris. Christian dreamed of being an architect, but his parents, Madeleine and Maurice, wanted him to be a “diplomat”, they were not seduced by the idea of ​​him embarking on an artistic path.

He enrolled at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. “His time in the classroom would be brief, he was interested in music, literature, painting.” And so, he began his career as a gallery owner without success.

The family fortune was reduced to nothing and wartime, already difficult, would only get worse. Dior spent the next few years “in poverty”, sometimes sleeping on the floor of a friend’s house. He had to sell the last paintings he had left to support his family.

The harsh living conditions took their toll. “Dior contracted tuberculosis and had to leave Paris to go to the mountains for a year and recover his health”, a period of convalescence that allowed him to fully immerse himself in his own creativity, “he learned to draw”.

Dior’s work soon caught the attention of Swiss dressmaker Robert Piguet, who offered him a job as a pattern maker at his haute couture firm in Paris.

With the outbreak of World War II, people began to cut back, Dior had to leave his job and serve in the army, “he was never sent to the front, he worked on a farm.”

Chance always comes to the aid of those who have a great desire to do something”, said the couturier who, thanks to his friend, Georges Vigouroux, contacted a businessman, Marcel Boussac, who wanted to promote one of the haute couture of its business group.

However, Dior proposed to the wealthy businessman that he finance a new Haute Couture firm, which would bear his name. Boussac accepted the offer, Dior, faced with uncertainty, went to listen to the advice of his tarot reader.

And on that journey, walking through the “Reu du Faubourg Saint-Honoré”, still reflecting on his decision, he tripped over a small metal star that was on the ground. The dressmaker looked at it, took it and put it in his pocket, he didn’t think about it anymore. The Maison Dior was born.

The French designer revolutionized and redefined the concept of femininity and simplicity at the end of the 1940s and during the 1950s thanks to his innovative creations such as the “New Look” style or the Bar suit.

“Enthusiasm for life is the secret of all beauty. There is no beauty without enthusiasm”, used to say Dior, favorite couturier of Elizabeth Taylor, Sofia Loren, Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly or Marilyn Monroe.

In 1957, Dior’s head tarot reader insisted that he not go to Tuscany, it was there that the creator who defended that “an ethereal appearance is only achieved with a very meticulous elaboration process” died.