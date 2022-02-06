Christian Nodal and celebrities with tattoos on their faces: PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that the world has evolved in a truly extraordinary way, which is why some stigmas about tattoos and the people who brought them have ended.

And it is that many years ago, it was something that identified people who were in prison, but now, it has become a fashion that has revolutionized the entire world.

Related news

Many celebrities around the world have chosen to decorate their skin with some drawings, phrases, faces or images that mean a lot in their lives in different parts of their body.

But in recent months, tattoos in the house have become much more common than many imagine, and one of the most talked about is Christian Nodal.

And it is that the representative of the Mexican regional has turned his entire body into a canvas through which he expresses what he loves most in his life, and one of the most important people is his future wife, Belinda.

The singer has been widely criticized for having more than one tattoo inspired by the interpreter of hits such as “Luz singravida” and “Amor a primer vista”, since he has his eyes on his torso.

But now, the Mexican star has decided to take a new step in tattoos and take them to his face; one of them is a rose lying horizontally, which was placed under his right eye.

While the other tattoo was done in the same place, but on the left side in what appears to be a branch or a phrase, but has received some criticism from his followers.

However, Belinda’s fiancé is not the only one who has opted for facial tattoos, as some celebrities have also worn ink on their faces.

Ricky Montaner

The son of the Venezuelan singer, Ricardo Montaner, has also opted to get a tattoo on his face that shows his state of mind a little, after sharing what he had dreamed of.

Although he is now enjoying his honeymoon next to the Argentine driver, Stefi Roitman, the singer captured the word “cock” on his face.

Everything seems to indicate that it was a joke. Photo: IG / rickymontaner

adam levine

The leader of Maroon 5 is one of the most handsome men in the world, as well as being a lover of filling his skin with ink with different tattoos.

But a few months ago, the star not only shared the launch of his new tequila, but also revealed his new tattoo on his face, something that his fans did not like very much.

The singer has surprised all his fans with the new tattoo. Photo: IG/adamlevine

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE