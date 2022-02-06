Comparison, differences and which one to buy

What are they

Let’s start at the beginning… What are these USB-looking gadgets? It is a gadget that allows us to connect it via HDMI to connect to the internet and download streaming video apps and movies, music apps, apps to follow the news, games to play on TV, etc. Its function could be summed up as making any television smart.

It is small, similar to USB, and controlled via remote control that comes with the device. Or through voice thanks to its compatibility with Alexa. It hides behind the TV and we will configure it in simple ways the first time you connect it.

Technical characteristics

On a technical level they are practically identical. Both are compatible with Full HD 1080 (1920 x 1080) but not compatible with Ultra HD 4K and not compatible with Dolby Vision. Neither allows with Wi-Fi 6.

They both have 8GB storage and 1GB memory running on a 1.7GHz CPU and 650MHz GPU. As for audio support, the top model supports Dolby Atmos while the Lite model indicates Dolby audio pass-through via HDMI instead of full compatibility.

As we can see, identical except in the audio section.

Functions and interface

The interface and functions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick and its Lite model they are also identical. The difference of ten euros between both models does not make nothing changes when watching television. In addition, the storage is identical in both and we have eight gigabytes, so the applications that we are going to install will be exactly the same in one model or another as we need.

The great advantage of betting on a device like this, in both cases, is that it unifies the content that we have in all the applications. In other words, you may want to watch films by a specific actor and if you are looking for will do the full search in all apps instead of having to open one by one.

An example. We can ask you to show us Brad Pitt movies and we will get all the ones on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO max or any other platform that you have previously installed and that you have registered at that time. From the search result we can go to one or the other comparing catalogs in a second. This is allowed by both. Both Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and the regular model allow you to search, install apps or access TV channels.

Remote control: the difference

It’s on the remote where we will find the big difference, in addition to audio compatibility. The main difference of ten euros between one model or another is in the command that accompanies the device. One of them will allow us much more complete controls of everything we see on television and the other does not.

As we can see in the images, the control of the Amazon Fire Tv Stick Lite it has a microphone button on the top, a control wheel and some buttons in the center: back, home menu, forward, play and pause, back. And that’s it.

In the control of Amazon Fire TV Stick we have the great difference of television playback controls. What is the difference? A few more buttons than on the previous remote. The remote has a button on the top to turn it on or off (it does not appear on the other) and also television controls in the center of it: volume up or down button, mute button. What’s more, includes a series of button shortcuts at the bottom. In this case, and it is one of the main differences between one model and another, we can access it with a specific button for Netflix, a specific button for Amazon Prime Video, a button for Disney Plus and another to access Amazon Music. That is the difference.

As for the voice, in the case of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite we have a voice recognition button on which a microphone is drawn. We can hold down the button and ask Alexa to search for what we want. The same happens in the superior model but this button has become blue with the Alexa logo: we hold down and tell it to search for content.

Differences and price

As we have explained in the previous paragraphs, there are only two differences between the normal model and the Lite: the television controls and direct access buttons on the controller and audio compatibility (Dolby Atmos vs Dolby audio pass-through over HDMI) Nothing more. They are identical in memory, storage, processor, in resolution compatibility…

They do differ in price. The price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is 29.99 euros although you may find a specific offer that makes the device somewhat cheaper temporarily on the web. The price of the Amazon Fire TV stick is 39.99 euros in total and it is a newer model.