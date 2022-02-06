Criminal acts in Córdoba set off alarms of a possible return of paramilitarism

The first violent event that has drawn the attention of the Córdoba authorities occurred on February 2. At night in the 9 de Agosto neighborhood of Tierralta, where a 25-year-old man identified as Miguel Calderín García was found dead, with gunshot wounds at ‘point-blank range’ and his hands tied. A sign was found next to the body indicating that the young man was allegedly a motorcycle thief and for this reason they would have executed him.

And the second and most recent occurred in the municipality of Tierralta, near the Virgilio Vargas neighborhood, on the road that leads to the El Rosario resettlement. According to local information, the victim was approached by armed individuals who repeatedly shot him at close range, leaving a sign similar to the one found on the body of Calderín García.

“For the motorcycle thieves to see, from the friends of what is foreign that we do not talk shit that we already have more than several located rats, that is how they will all end up, they comply or they comply” it is read in the posters left on the bodies of the victims, about those responsible for the homicides there is no information so far.

The human rights organization Fundación Social Cordobexia expressed its concern about the cases registered in the premature days of February, and the need to dismantle the paramilitary structure in the department of Córdoba to avoid these policies of terror imposed throughout of history by the criminal group.

“The blood spilled by hired assassins, with publicly known authorship of the military empire and coercive social control, which in the absence of the State and comprehensive institutional responses today, are held by criminal organizations that are successors of paramilitarism and their support networks”pointed out the Cordobexia Social Foundation, evoking the memory of the self-defense groups in the 1990s and early 2000s in the department of Córdoba.

Precisely in their report they relate the behaviors that occurred in the crimes committed in the municipality of Tierralta, with the habitual ones perpetrated by the self-defense groups, with a clear objective that was to sow panic and terror in order to have control of any kind in the sector.

“Faced with the complex situation that is clearly systematic and with common patterns, committed of course by criminal organizations that are successors to paramilitarism and their support networks, we demand that the governor of Córdoba, the mayor of Tierralta, as the first responders for security and citizen coexistence, so that they activate urgent mechanisms and routes in conjunction with the public force and the Prosecutor’s Office, which prevent the repetition of events like these “mentioned the report of the social organization.

They made a call to the National Government of Iván Duque indicating that within the framework of the public policy for the prevention of violations of the rights to life, integrity, freedom and security of individuals, groups and communities (Decree 1581 of 2017) and the recently sanctioned citizen security law (law 2197 of 2022)Generate a shock plan against organized crime and hired assassins in Tierralta. “Nothing, absolutely nothing can justify the crimes committed by criminal organizations that are successors to paramilitarism and their support networks. Bloody violence cannot be naturalized.”

They also recalled that since the vile murder against the leader María del Pilar Hurtado (which occurred in the same neighborhood on August 9, 2019) they are waiting for the promised Police Megacommand for the south of Córdoba.

After the bloodshed, the police commander in Córdoba, Colonel Gabriel Bonilla, said “We condemn this type of situation. We cannot allow justice by our own hands, particularly because in the municipality of Tierralta”the officer pointed out.

