Crypto winter is coming! Here are 5 ways to survive a bear market

The cryptocurrency market has an interesting way of taking even the most seasoned veterans by surprise, as each bull and bear market initially shows similarities to previous cycles, only to veer in an unexpected direction and wipe out the fortunes of crypto millionaires. newer.

This was the case with the weak close of 2021 that went completely against the bullish $100,000 price estimates for BTC that analysts and influencers were eagerly awaiting.

Bitcoin is currently more than 50% off its all-time high of $69,000, and altcoins have fared worse, with many down more than 60% in the past two months. At times like these, traders need to regroup and re-evaluate their investment strategy, rather than just buy every time the price drops.

Here are five strategies traders can use to survive an unexpected crypto winter and keep as much value in their portfolio as possible.

Reduce exposure to highly volatile altcoins

Once a general market decline begins, the first step to take is to reassess current positions and reduce exposure to more volatile assets.

These are often new projects that have come out of trending sectors of the cryptocurrency market, such as meme coins, NFTs, or rebase projects like Wonderland (TIME), because many of the token holders are new to the community. and they are not long-term investors like the more established project user bases.

A good way to start the evaluation process is to look at a project’s GitHub account to see the level of activity and the number of developers dedicated to pushing the protocol.

If there is hardly any development despite flashy marketing gimmicks and big promises, the project may be one that an investor should cut when the market starts to lose momentum.

Traders could then put these funds into stablecoins that can be staked to earn passive income or simply use the funds to buy future market declines.

Dollar-cost averaging

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is the process of buying an asset in tranches over time to average the price paid and take into account volatility-induced price changes.

There’s a reason that bitcoiners have the most aggressive dollar-cost-averaging community. They correctly identify work and true scarcity, and understand it. It’s hard to rival that force and utility of something that *can’t* be increased in supply. — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) January 31, 2022

Although the DCA strategy is a good way to increase exposure to fundamentally sound projects over time, it is often best to wait until the market has settled down a bit and a period of consolidation has begun.

Dollar-cost averaging should focus on projects that have active development, engaged communities, and a roadmap that lays out how the project will continue to grow and be viable in the future.

stake

Staking is perhaps the easiest way to increase the value of a portfolio over the long term and removes the pressure to obsess over daily price fluctuations as the locked asset continues to accumulate tokens.

Most layer 1 protocols offer the ability to stake your native token on the network for a return, including Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and Avalanche.

Ether holders can also lock their tokens on the Beacon Chain for Eth2, but it is important to note that staking rewards cannot be claimed until Eth2 is fully launched.

There are plenty of other staking options available, from gaming protocols like Axie Infinity and Illuvium to NFT markets like LooksRare, so once a deep dive has been done and fundamentally sound projects have been chosen, staking becomes a matter of set it and forget it.

Look for projects with growing ecosystems and advantages

Projects that help token holders earn tokens through staking, liquid staking, loans, and airdrops are also worth considering when the market turns bearish.

The easiest way to accumulate token is staking, as holdings grow over time, but other options are token launch platforms, NFT markets, and protocols known to offer airdrops to community members.

An example of a protocol that rewards early adopters is the Cosmos (ATOM) network and its growing community of projects connected through the Interblockchain Communication Protocol (IBC).

Best site to keep track of @Cosmos Airdrops https://t.co/XzOOIb5TAG Builders: submit your upcoming airdrop on that site if you want to increase awareness.@CosmosUplink pic.twitter.com/IPoDqZ8ymp — Cryptocyte | YouTuber âš›ï¸ (@Cryptocito) January 26, 2022

ATOM stakers and those who have participated in the decentralized exchange Osmosis (OSMO) have been rewarded with a long list of project airdrops launched within the ecosystem as a way to help drive activity within their communities.

invest in yourself

One of the most personally beneficial things an investor can do during a bear market is to invest in themselves by learning something new.

Not only will this help investors avoid the urge to sell and lose future profits, but it can also lead to new avenues for building wealth.

Level up and invest in yourself: – read more books

– work out well more often

– spend time with family and friends

– take a course and learn a new skill

– invest in a hobby to share w/others You get out of life what you put into it. Find your values ​​and invest in them. — Wealthy Tree (@WealthyTree) February 1, 2022

Despite the market downturn, cryptocurrencies are still moving down the path of mass adoption and the number of jobs in the blockchain sector is only going to increase in the future.

Whether learning to program in Solidity, experimenting with graphic and digital design to create a new line of NFTs, or simply researching to better understand the different sectors of the market.

Ultimately, the key to surviving a bear market is staying positive and being patient.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.