Cuban government on cancellation of artists to San Remo festival

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

The Cuban government assured this Wednesday that the international and Cuban artists who canceled their participation in the San Remo Music Award Festival are influenced by market pressures and blackmail that may play a role in their media survival.

The state newspaper Granma described the event as an “unexpected reaction of some foreign musicians” and considered that what happened means that the artist has been dependent and slave of a certain market that can change the rules of the game and will move where it deems.

Meanwhile, the Cubadebate portal, also state-owned, criticized the pressures against the artists and denounced a campaign to boycott the event, according to a report by the EFE agency.

Cubadebate said that “intimidation techniques are used against the guests at San Remo in Havana and they insist on transferring the economic, political and cultural war against Cuba to European stages, artists and audiences.”

The event that reissues the Italian contest held in San Remo since 1951 and is scheduled for next April, is organized by Lis Cuesta, wife of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who heads institutions on the island.

Referring to the suspension in a comment titled “Musical terrorism against Cuba,” Granma argued that as easy as informing them and their managers, through the company that manages the next summer tour of Latin America, that they can be cancel, or that the collaboration with another more important artist –and therefore vital for their media survival– also, if they come to Cuba they would see their immediate projects collapse and their careers would suffer a devastating blow.

To which he added that “the market and its tentacles are not only measured by a total capacity in a theater, but it is coupled with a broad advertising system that, simultaneously, would also be canceled.”

The Spaniards Andy and Lucas, Alex Ubago and Carlos Torres as the Mexican Kalimba canceled their attendance at the festival, to which the Cubans Arlenys Rodríguez Lazo, the rapper Telmary and Raúl Paz have joined.

“Despite my fans on the island and the illusion that being there for the first time made me, after having all the information about the organization of the event and given the situation that the country is experiencing, I think I should not go,” he wrote. Ubago on his Twitter.

Lucas González, from the duo Andy and Lucas, confirmed on his social networks his refusal to participate in San Remo and asserted that he does not support “any dictatorial regime or the people who put children in prison and let a people go hungry,” alluding to to the demonstrations of last July 11 in Cuba.

For his part, Kalimba, the son of a Cuban father, expressed that his dream of singing in his father’s land was not greater than his desire that the rights and freedoms of the Cuban people be respected.

The Cuban Arlenys Rodríguez Lazo, in her Facebook profile stated that her decision was very personal. “I did not participate in the first edition in Cuba of the San Remo festival. Success to all contestants. Thanks”. Raúl Paz, who had planned a concert on February 11 at the Real Café Miami, has not commented on San Remo despite the fact that the Café did it for him, alleging that Paz would not participate in San Remo but would also be canceled his presentation at the establishment in Florida.

Telmary affirmed in a video on her social networks that she was not aware of the San Remo festival in Cuba. “I don’t know why I am included among your guests, because I have a representative, I have a telephone, I have mail, I could find out if someone wants my participation and this is not the case.”

Several of these artists invited to the event, such as Alex Ubago and Andy Lucas, have announced upcoming concerts in the city of Miami, where, in the opinion of the Cuban government, campaigns have been developed so that they do not attend Cuba.