Cynthia Rodríguez “does everything for her neighborhood” in a recent photo

Cynthia Rodríguez melts in a purple bodysuit in the parking lot | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, reappears in a new session from a parking lot with a slightly tight body with which she dedicated a happy message to her followers.

The beautiful, Cynthia Rodríguez, did not disappoint her 3.5 million subscribers in a new postcard in which she appears captured from a parking lot with a purple bodysuit, which, the same “ex-academic” specified its origin.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, figure in profile before the camera to which he dedicates a couple of smiles while sending a message shortly after closing the weekend.

Have a great weekend, commented the “Coahuilense” followed by a purple heart emoji, along with the message that reads @girus,boutique.

Cynthia Rodríguez melts in a purple bodysuit in the parking lot. Photo: Capture Instagram



Cynthia Rodriguezwho has distinguished herself as one of the “best dressed” of the broadcast, and has collaborated with various fashion houses and advertising campaigns which have been seen in many of her photos and stories on Instagram.

The interpreter of “If you are not with me“He chose to leave his hair loose and curly which almost reached the level of his waist and which allowed him to appreciate a part of his accessories in white with flower earrings that matched the colors of the full body body.

The reactions and comments were not lacking towards the presenter of “I want to sing”, who ended up accumulating a total of 56,042 likes, added to different messages and reactions with emojis in which her loyal subscribers show her their love.

Give it all for your neighborhood!!! tkm, wrote the singer @yurita_flowers, a friend and former colleague of the also television actress in the La Academia reality show.

Similarly, admirers of the “mexican youtuber” They did not stop reiterating their support and affection in the midst of a shower of praise that reached the publication.

“You’re already in a mood #joseelsoñador, Enjoy your weekend a lot, Beautiful afternoon sweetheart., It’s amazing!, You will be my favorite star, even if you have decided to illuminate other skies, other nights, other lives, Beautiful weekend, AHHHH WHAT BEAUTIFUL, Your smile, Gorgeous Gorgeous, Wao Wao baby but how beautiful you are too bad you’re far away to meet and ask you out, You always so beautiful you transmit a super beautiful energy, Good ending to you too beautiful!

They were some of the comments that came to the publication of the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend” who acted in productions on television and series, “Educating Nina”, “Woman bought” and “A heart opened” were some of them.