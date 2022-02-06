Data science, genomics and precision medicine, what is Spain doing about it?

..Gem Maldonado.

Years have passed since the precision medicine It began to be in the vocabulary of researchers and doctors, but it is still difficult to see its translation in the day to day of the clinic. The National Health System is a huge source of data, which is the basis of precision medicine, but there are many difficulties involved in its extraction, management, maintenance and analysis. The genomic studies they are key to the development of precision medicine, but they are not sufficiently implemented in the SNS. The biomedical data management It also entails difficulties related to data protection and ethics. What is Spain doing to solve all these problems and achieve the implementation of precision medicine?

Researchers fully involved in this work explained this Thursday the challenges they face and the work they carry out. They have done it during the beginning of the 17th International Conference on Translational Research and Precision Medicine organized by the Jimenez Diaz Foundation and its research institute, together with QuironSalud and the Roche Institute.



The Impact program develops predictive medicine, data science and genomic medicine in Spain

The well-known researchers Alfonso Valencia, from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, and Ángel Carracedo, from the Galician Public Foundation for Xenomic Medicine, have disclosed the work of the Impact program, a research project of the Carlos III Health Institute with three axes: the development of predictive medicine, data science and genomic medicine to unite research in science and medicine to patient service. For its part, the Professor of Law and Human Genome Pilar Nicolás has delved into the complexity of the legal and regulatory aspects of the implementation of precision medicine, based on people’s biomedical data, considered very sensitive.

The impact project seeks to generate a federated platform that integrates and allows sharing and analysis throughout Spain, and in coordination with Europe, biomedical data: from medical records, to medical imaging information and genomic information. This was explained by Professor Valencia, coordinator of the project. There are many working groups and institutions involved in its development. But it is not easy. “Gathering that data, maintaining it, analyzing it and making it interpretable is the challenge”said the professor.

Alfonso Valencia: «Being able to find the data and know how they are annotated, that they are of quality and interoperable is, perhaps, the most serious problem we face»

To achieve this goal it is necessary «being able to find the data and know how it is annotated, that it is of quality and interoperable is, perhaps, the most serious problem that we face», he admitted. In addition, technical infrastructures and data organization systems are required, “which have been growing very rapidly in biomedical organizations”. The data sources are varied, since each health center is a provider of this information “and this is a problem that worries us”. Furthermore, each hospital “has developed different management systems”.

They are working on solving this problem. Another one is coming for the next few years. “horse of battle”. “When we have the data in one place we have to make it interoperable. We are putting a lot of effort in Spain and in Europe to achieve this. Then, you have to interpret them, and here we are also putting a lot of effort»he explained.

«The last layer of the system, must adapt to your needs, make it simple to be able to answer your questions»

The last difficulty will be to develop a system that allows any clinical researcher to access the data comfortably and easily. “All this infrastructure must be invisible to the health worker, and the last layer of the system must adapt to their needs, make it simple to answer their questions”concluded the bioinformatician.

The Dr. Angel Carracedo coordinates the genomic medicine program of the Impact project. He is also director of ISCIII National Genotyping Center, believes that in reality, the future of personalized medicine will be “personalized prevention”. “To make the system sustainable, high-risk groups must be identified to implement measures that make diseases develop later or not at all”he explained.

The future of genomics and personalized medicine through data will be “personalized prevention”

Genomics is key to finding biomarkers that allow stratifying the disease and grouping patients, to whom the most effective treatments for the characteristics of their disease can be directed. In Spain, where the discovery and translation of biomarkers is more developed “It is in rare diseases, if we compare it with cancer”Carracedo pointed out.

Currently, the genome-wide association study (GWAS for its acronym in English) “They have allowed us to stratify complex diseases and are beginning to help us predict risks”. One aspect that the researcher considers “very important, we can calculate the risk of a given person of having a specific disease”.

Through Impact Genomics, they try to establish a data infrastructure “that is the basis for the development of the Precision Medicine Strategy”

Through Impact Genomics, they try to establish an infrastructure “That it be the basis for the development of the Precision Medicine Strategy« launched by the government last year. The ultimate goal is “translate research into clinical practice”. A network of sequencing centers is being prepared with a single coordination center to develop genomics in three areas: rare diseases, «which starts with a huge previous experience»pointed out Carracedo, cancer and pharmacogenetics. «The global idea is to make a gear that works for the future as a national network»concluded the researcher.

What legal implications does this precision medicine have? They are many and very heterogeneous, as put on the table by the researcher at the University of the Basque Country Pilar Nicolás. From her experience, the professor has warned that it is necessary to take into account the regulations and principles applicable to the use of genomic data. And this is complex because that regulation «is segmented, there is no law where all the answers are”. Second, it is necessary “identify legal roles” of all the actors involved in data management.

The researcher Pilar Nicolás has brought to the table the legal and ethical implications of precision medicine and genomics

Information to the patient so that everything is done “as provided by law” and the importance of the role of consent, are other aspects that must be defined and established. There are many institutions involved, not just research ethics committees. “Also the external biobank committees, and the new data access committees, which we are going to start learning about, along with other innovations in Europe such as the competent body offering technical and assistance support”.

For Nicolás, from the beginning of the design of biomedical data management strategies «there must be an interaction between all the participants and involve the public administrations, because all this supposes a new model of political management».

Complementary news: