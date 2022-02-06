Demand justice for teen shot by ICE in Brooklyn

The fight for justice for Erick Díaz Cruz and Gaspar Avendaño Hernández continues two years after that day when ICE agents showed up in front of their home, unannounced, causing confusion and, as Carmen Cruz explains, terrorizing an entire family.

“They entered here, in my house, to arrest my partner, Gaspar, and then they shot my son. And well, almost like wanting to kill him because they hit him in the face and remembering that is very difficult,” explains Carmen Cruz. , mother of EricK Díaz and partner of Gaspar.

That is why this Saturday, from Union Square, family members and community leaders joined together once again to demonstrate against the ICE agency.

Erick was visiting as a tourist from Mexico when the incident occurred. The family explains that in February 2020, just as he was leaving for work, ICE agents approached Gaspar in front of his home and left him dazed. Erick went out to see what was happening and that’s when he was shot. Since then, he has undergone several surgical treatments for the gunshot to his face. While Gaspar, under parole, wears a tracking bracelet every day.

“Many dreams below because my son came to visit, as I said from the beginning, he came to visit and they almost killed me. The police took Gaspar and told him that they were going to take him to the hospital, but they handed him over with ICE”, details Carmen Cruz.

Carmen Cruz, mother of Eric Diaz.

The incident garnered national attention, exposing the collaboration of ICE agents and police in the city, considered by many to be a sanctuary city.

The family now demands the immediate dismissal of the officers involved in the incident, the full release of Gaspar and compensation for emotional and physical damage.

For his part, the community activist and friend of the family, Jorge Muñiz, points out in this regard: “As you have said, in these two painful years the family has had nothing. They need a compensation for all the medical expenses, all the suffering. It’s the least the government can do as a reward for the family.”

Jorge Muñiz, community activist.

The event of that day has marked a before and after in their lives and according to Cruz: “Well, I think not well, because after something like that, well, nothing is the same anymore.”

The family of Erick Díaz Cruz and Gaspar Avendaño Hernández wish to leave behind this dark stage in their lives. Erick is focused on his recovery; while Gaspar has returned to work and continues as always fighting for his family.