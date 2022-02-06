Did he break up with Belinda? Christian Nodal shares an alarming message of heartbreak: “You don’t even run into me anymore”

Mexico City.- Again the rumors of a breaking off and between Christian Nodal Y Belinda have spread throughout all social networks, as the famous interpreter of Goodbye Love shared a alarming message from heartbreak in your account TwitterIs the love between the famous and always controversial couple over?

As it is known, two years ago, Nodal and Belinda met personally and more closely in Aztec TV, by participating in a season of Mexico’s voice, of which he was the winner, quickly becoming one of the most mediatic couples in all of Mexico, since first it was said that everything was advertising to give the singing reality show a rating.

Now, after almost two years of romance, it continues to be shown by a couple extremely in love when they are captured by paparazzi at events or when Christy Nodal, mother of the singer, exhibits her relatives together, such as her New Year’s trip, however, in recent days rumors have emerged that there are problems in paradise and could soon end.

These same ones increased after Christian used his Twitter account to share a message in which they point out that he is still clinging to a person who no longer “bumps into” him, that is, he no longer thinks of him or loves him, so I quickly speculated that it was a hint to his situation with the interpreter of Beautiful betrayal.

You don’t even run into me anymore and I’m still clinging to you,” Nodal wrote on his social networks.

It is worth mentioning that although this could be taken as a break, in reality this could be advertising or a small fragment of a new theme, because a couple of months ago Nodal said that this year many surprises and new themes would come, he even asked the fans to send him heartbreak stories for inspiration.

Source: Twitter @nodal