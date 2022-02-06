Do you suffer from dry or itchy eyes? So you can relieve it with exercise

When we blink, our eyes are covered in tear film, which is a protective layer that humans have on the eyes, essential and necessary to maintain good eye health.

This healthy tear film consists of three layers: oil, water and mucin. All of them work together with the aim of moisturizing the ocular surface and protecting it from all external irritants to which we are exposed in our day to day, such as dust or dirt.

When one or more parts of this tear film become unstable, the ocular surface can dry up at some points, causing eye symptoms such as itching or a stinging and burning sensation.

Occasionally, there are people who may experience the disease or dry eye syndrome, which is caused by the lack of tear quantity or the deterioration of its quality.

This pathology produces an inflammation in the upper part of the eye, and usually causes symptoms such as discomfort, stinging, burning, burning, sensation of dryness and grit and even blurred vision and fluctuation of visual acuity, among the most common.

Furthermore, these symptoms can be even more severe in drier environments that do not have much humidity and in very windy environments. It is also detrimental when the patient stares and blinks little.

Commonly, to treat this pathology, experts prescribe drops to moisturize or artificial tears or even recommend taking into account how many times a person blinks.

Physical exercise, key to combat dry eye

Recently, a team led by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada has discovered that, after participate in aerobic exercisessignificantly increases tear secretion and tear film stability, which could be beneficial as a remedy for relieve dryness and itchy eyes.

“Since so much of our activity is tied to screen use, dry eye symptoms are becoming more prevalent,” explains Heinz Otchere, Ph.D. candidate in vision sciences at Waterloo.

“Instead of having to use eye drops or other alternative treatments, our study aimed to determine if staying physically active can be an effective preventative measure against dryness,” he says.

Physical activity is highly beneficial for eye health

To carry out this international study, which has been published in the journal Experimental EyeResearch, the 52 participants were divided into two groups: athletes and non-athletes.

All of them were made to participate in an exercise session. For one thing, participants in the athlete group exercised at least five times a week, while non-athletes exercised no more than once a week.

The researchers also performed visual examinations on the participants before and five minutes after each exercise session, in which tear secretion and tear break-up time were assessed.

After the analysis was completed, the results showed that, although participants in the athlete group showed the greatest increase, “all participants experienced a significant increase in the amount of tears and the stability of the tear film after the exercise session.

In this way, as Otchere acknowledges, “it can be a challenge for people to exercise regularly when the demand is to work more and more hours in front of screens.”

However, these results show that the physical activity can be really important not only for general well-being, but also for eye health, the expert concludes.





