Do you want to eat empanadas for life? You need this NFT

Andes Empanadas, a company founded by Argentines residing in Spain, launched a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or, as they call them, “tokenized empanadas”.

Each of these digital collectibles developed on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain, gives whoever has acquired it the possibility of obtaining various benefits related to the company.

The most coveted by empanada lovers is possibly the NFT Sapphire. The Andes website details: “come eat our products for free as long as you own the NFT Sapphire.” In addition, they promise airdrops in a company-launched token and two NFTs.”blue». Also those who have an NFT Sapphire have access to the benefits of all the other tokens launched by the company.

It is worth clarifying that a benefit of such magnitude, such as lifetime and unlimited access to empanadas and other company products, has its price. Whoever wants to get a copy of the NFT Saphhire, must pay the amount of 17.5 ethers (ETH). At the time of writing this article, it is equivalent to about USD 48,600, as can be seen in the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator. Payment can also be made with money fiat through the Stripe payment gateway.

The OpenSea marketplace, in which these NFTs are traded, shows that there is a total of 49 of these tokens, which are waiting for a diner to acquire them.

Other tokenized empanadas

For less wealthy pockets (or, better said, wallets), Andes Empanadas has also prepared other tokenized options. The cheapest is the NFT «Crystal» which can be accessed for 0.35 ETH (about $970 at the moment). This token grants a 10% discount on Andes products, at the store in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid. In addition, it allows to obtain merchandise exclusive.

On the other hand, the NFT “Blue” gives its holders all the rewards of the “Crystal” NFT, plus exclusive access to a member-only empanada flavor, and merchandise exclusive. This token can be purchased for 1.93 ETH (about $5,360).

The NFT “Gold” It offers all the rewards of the NFT «Blue», a copy of the NFT «Cristal», tasting of empanadas, tasting of Argentine wines and access to Argentine gastronomy events in which Andes is present. In addition, the sending of a gift of merchandise exclusive for holders of the NFT «Gold». “Gold” NFTs are on sale for 3.5 ETH (approximately $9,700)

One of the NFTs gives access to empanadas for life at Andes stores. Source: sugillig/stock.adobe.com

Finally, Andes Empanadas has launched “Platinum” NFTs. Those who acquire it, also obtain 3 NFT «Crystal», the possibility of participating in some collaborative decisions about the future of the company, VIP access to events sponsored by Andes and tastings of Argentine wines and gastronomy. Each of these NFTs can be purchased for 8.75 ETH (about $24,300).

A virtual community that became a company

Andes Empanadas was founded just under a year ago by Leandro Lázaro Regales, Juan Pablo Olivadoti and Juan Manuel Silva, three Argentines living in Spain. They co-founded the virtual community “Argentinos por España”, with a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Although none of these three individuals specializes in gastronomy (what’s more, they have confessed that they do not know how to cook, but instead hire professionals from the area) they saw the production and distribution of Argentine-style empanadas in Spain as a potential business, and they launched to action. They currently have two stores in Madrid.

The company —as detailed by its co-founders in a recent interview with Forbes Argentina— claims to have reached its production ceiling. In order to continue the expansion of the company, they opted for the sale of fungible and non-fungible tokens as a means of financing.

Their plans, with the money they raise, will be expand production, make a rebranding of the stores, reach more cities in Spain and, in the next stage, other European countries.