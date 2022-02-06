Does he leave the Lakers? What LeBron James is willing to do to play with his son in the NBA

LeBron James has already made it clear that playing with his son Bronny in the NBA is a dream that he wants to fulfill, and it was revealed what he would do to achieve it.

Since he plays basketball, Lebron James He has managed to do practically everything he has set out to do. Since winning a ring in the National Basketball League (NBA)until playing in the two franchises of his childhood, Cleveland Cavaliers Y Los Angeles Lakers.

But for a couple of years now, that the last great objective that he has The king before retiring is something very different from what any other player could have: Being able to play on the same team as his son, bronny james, in the NBA. Something that could happen in no less than two years.

Bronny, who is actually called LeBron James Jr.., but he is nicknamed that way to differentiate himself from his father, he is 17 years old and is currently a high school junior Sierra Canyon School. There he is one of the highest-ranked recruits in his class, according to ESPN.

LeBron James and what he would do to play with his son

Chris Sheridan from MaximBet he first wrote that it made sense for James to stay with the Lakers until next season to be close to his son through high school. “But After June 2023 (when LeBron’s contract ends), there could be a new destiny on the horizon for James…”, said later.

And it is that in the article he talks with the journalist Brian Winhorst, who has a great relationship with LeBron, and dropped this bomb. “LeBron likes LA, he likes raising his family in LA, and his businesses in LA But he has made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside of LA, he will look for it.”, expressed the report of ESPN.