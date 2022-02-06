Drinking coffee will be more expensive this year and Brazil is partly to blame

A coffee harvesting machine in Brazil (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

After reaching in 2021 levels not seen in a decade, the price of coffee will continue to skyrocket this year and part of the blame lies with Brazil, whose harvest will be limited by climatic adversities Y logistical challenges related to COVID-19.

The global market depends, to a large extent, on the volume of coffee that Brazil is capable of extracting in a unstable scenario, with tight supply, buoyant demand and the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc on international production chains.

”The prospects for 2022, both in the international market and in Brazil, are of firm prices” with “moderate variations”, he stated to EFE the agronomist Fábio Costa, an analyst at the National Supply Company (Conab), linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture.

Brazil has a decisive weight in international coffee prices due to its status as the world’s largest producer and exporter. In the last decade, about 70% of national production was destined for the rest of the world.

What happens in the coffee plantations of this country has planetary repercussions and 2021 was an especially tough year, with production down by around 25% compared to that of 2020, when it collected the record of 63 million bags of 60 kilos.

The reason? The climatic difficulties faced by the main producing regions, such as the state of Minas Gerais (southeast), including the strong drought that preceded the flowering phase and the later frost of last austral winter.

for coast, the La Niña phenomenon it also contributed to this “rupture” in productivity, in a year that was already expected to be worse due to the very nature of the biannual coffee cycle.

The escalation of prices, Costa points out, began “in the last quarter of 2020″, with the first signs that the weather would not row in favor, as confirmed later.

In 2021 they continued to rise due to the risk of shortage of supplies, with the worsening of the weather conditions in Brazil.

All this, together with the problems in Vietnam and Colombia, the other big players in the sector, plus a rising demand, contributed to the price of coffee on the New York Stock Exchange jumping “74%” in 2021, underlined EFE Gil Barabach, consultant for ‘SAFRAS & Mercado’, an entity specialized in Brazilian agribusiness.

Arabica coffee contracts, the most produced in Brazil, traded in New York with delivery in March 2022 closed on December 31 in the 226.10 cents per pound (0.45 kilos), the highest level since 2011. And in these first weeks of the year the price has continued to rise to 240.

For this 2022, Brazil expects to collect 55.7 million 60-kg bags, 16.8% more than in 2021, in what would be the third best harvest in its history, although the result reflects the climatic problems of the previous year.

”Drought limited plant growth in 2021 and now they don’t have enough energy to sustain a very large harvest”, analyzes Costa.

The abundant rains that have fallen since October during the flowering phase brought growers some optimism, which declined when they observed that this did not translate into a high volume of fruits.

Added to the uncertainty about what the real behavior of the Brazilian harvest will be in 2022 are projections that indicate an increase in global consumption, in a context of “logistics chaos” generated from the pandemic, according to Barabach.

The lack of containers or the increase in freight costs has made it difficult to move coffee from exporting countries to the main consumer markets, such as Europe Y U.S, which also ended pushing prices up.

In addition, internally, the situation could be worse, since, if the appreciation of the dollar against the real continues, Brazilian exporters will be more likely to sell grain abroad for higher profits.

”What will mark the (international) market will be the next Brazilian harvest and the expectation is that there will be a loss of potential”, remarked Barabach. And for 2023 more of the same, since today’s forecasts do not anticipate a sharp drop in future coffee prices.

