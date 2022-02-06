Driver of ‘Hoy’ would end up with actress Televisa; would have an affair with the producer Andrea Rodríguez

Mexico City.- Again Televisa was involved in another loud scandal, since it is said that Raul Araiza, a famous host of the program Today, recently there would ended their courtship with Margaret Verga, a beautiful actress, besides that probably estere could have a Romance with his producer andrea rodriguez.

As is known, Araiza and Margarita have been dating romantically for just over eight months, which sparked hundreds of rumors, such as that she was with him to move up within the San Ángel company, how to position her in more novels or within of some programs, how Tell me now!, which both strongly denied.

Now, Alex Kaffie assured that after he and his partner celebrated eight months together, he would have ended their controversial love relationship, assuring that the reason was that his love for the young actress, 28 years younger than him, had already ended, he even expressed that he wanted that this would not affect his career, because he remembered that Maria Amelia Aguilar I stop going out in Today after her one-year courtship with him.

His love is over. Yes, Raúl Araiza ended his relationship with actress Margarita Vega. Eight months was what their sentimental relationship appeared. Hopefully the thunder does not intervene for bad! in her career, because María Amelia Aguilar, Raúl’s ex-girlfriend, stopped inviting her to Hoy after he thundered her. I hope that Margarita continues to be called from time to time as a guest host on Cuéntamelo YA,” Kaffie said.

But that was not all, because he affirms that the sister of the deceased Magda Rodriguez He would be planning to take advantage of the famous driver’s bachelorhood to try to conquer him and have a relationship with him, which the presenter of Sale el Sol assures that he has wanted for a long time, stating that everyone knew that she is dying for him.

Will Andrea Rodríguez Doria, still producer of the Las Estrellas morning show, take advantage of the fact that he is single again to do his “little fight”? And it is that it is a secret sometimes that she has always wanted the whole movie with Raúl, “he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that so far none of those involved have spoken about it, so everything remains as a rumor, however, it is expected that someone will soon come out to deny or confirm what the driver said. TV picture.

Source: No Flattery Column